Gamer since 1984
Let's Play
Way of life
Unboxing
合金弹头 代号：J ?! (Metal Slug Code J)
Mais d'où sort cette merveille dont je ne connaissais pas l'existence ? JE VAIS RETOURNER LE NET POUR RETROUVER CE JEU !
posted the 08/01/2022 at 05:49 AM by suzukube
suzukube
comments (3)
3
)
hyunckel
posted
the 08/01/2022 at 05:54 AM
Belle découverte, je vais chercher aussi
suzukube
posted
the 08/01/2022 at 05:55 AM
hyunckel
Merci l'algo de YouTube
!
Alors pour info, c'est l'alpha du jeu mobile annoncé par SNK en 2020, et il y a une alpha exclusivement aux Phillipines actuellement. Wala !
cliana
posted
the 08/01/2022 at 07:24 AM
Ca reprend le chara design de Region Locked (metal slug 3d)
Suzukube
: Voici les infos
:
SNK, Tencent Games, and VGA Games have conducted a new alpha test for the international English release of the latest Metal Slug game - Metal Slug Code: J / Metal Slug Awakening in Chinese. And here's the new animation intro opening from the game, enjoy!
*Alpha test for the game starts on July 21st ~ July 24th 2022
Meta Slug: Awakening, formerly known provisionally as METAL SLUG CODE: J (TBD) is a new run and gun title for iOS and Android under development by Tencent Games. New Metal Slug console game 2022, new Metal Slug game 2022, Metal Slug PS5, new Metal Slug 2022
