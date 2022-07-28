Shigeryu's blog
Switch Pro reveal trailer ! (Backbone One - PlayStation Edition)


PlayStation dévoile Backbone One - PlayStation Edition, sous licence officielle pour jouer facilement à vos jeux PlayStation sur iPhone via l'application PS Remote Play.
Nibellion - https://twitter.com/Nibellion/status/1552671418789380096
    tags : sony iphone portable psvita leak switch switchpro
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    faremis
    posted the 07/28/2022 at 03:16 PM by shigeryu
    comments (8)
    sora78 posted the 07/28/2022 at 03:20 PM
    Que pour Iphone dommage.

    Mais styleyyy
    shigeryu posted the 07/28/2022 at 03:22 PM
    Yep, après j'imaggine que ça viendra plus tard non?
    shigerumawa posted the 07/28/2022 at 03:27 PM
    ils n'ont pas gardé les 2 sticks en bas et ils ont mis un vrai d-pad..
    masharu posted the 07/28/2022 at 03:34 PM
    shigerumawa C'est la manette Backbone One en même temps, avec juste un skin PlayStation 5.
    rider288 posted the 07/28/2022 at 03:35 PM
    Pas Android pas d'achat...
    yanissou posted the 07/28/2022 at 03:43 PM
    je reve d'une nouvelle psp ou une vita 2

    Et bien sur android on n'oublie
    famimax posted the 07/28/2022 at 03:49 PM
    Je m'entendais à un montage photo ^^
    shigeryu posted the 07/28/2022 at 03:54 PM
