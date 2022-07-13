profile
Jeux Vidéo
271
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
fretide
3
Likes
Likers
fretide
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 19
visites since opening : 71271
fretide > blog
EN SCRED GOW RAGNAROK...
Ils comptent nous expliquer ce que Kratos fout là où pas?

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/13/2022 at 04:58 PM by fretide
    comments (5)
    guiguif posted the 07/13/2022 at 05:00 PM
    les majs mec
    billylecharcutiertraiteur posted the 07/13/2022 at 05:28 PM
    Il a vu de la lumière au Nord et il est venu.
    batoubat posted the 07/13/2022 at 05:54 PM
    https://youtu.be/e7oH0fdF-tY
    fretide posted the 07/13/2022 at 06:08 PM
    batoubat
    Bah quand même, c'est passé crème, personne n'a rien dit.
    negan posted the 07/13/2022 at 07:02 PM
    Shanks va falloir lui faire rentrer dans le crane DE STOPPER LES MAJ DANS LES TITRES CAR C'EST TOUT LE TEMP AVE LUI
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo