Quelques images de la nouvelle Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3
Elle est magnifique ! Nintendo nous a transmis pas mal d'image de la console, pour mieux se rendre compte de ce à quoi va ressembler cette console...




Il y a également une manette collector :
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/des-images-de-la-nintendo-switch-oled-collector-splatoon-3-et-de-sa-manette-switch-pro/
    posted the 07/06/2022 at 08:51 PM by suzukube
    comments (6)
    suzukube posted the 07/06/2022 at 08:51 PM
    Je la veux mais j'ai trop de Switch Ca se vend combien les OLED blanches ?
    marcelpatulacci posted the 07/06/2022 at 08:52 PM
    suzukube comment ça trop ???
    suzukube posted the 07/06/2022 at 08:58 PM
    marcelpatulacci Je sais qu'on en a jamais assez, mais j'ai déjà une collector (animal crossing), une lite et une OLED, donc il est temps de se calmer. Sauf si j'arrive à remplacer ma OLED par celle-ci
    fretide posted the 07/06/2022 at 09:21 PM
    Même gratuit j'en veux pas
    nosphor68 posted the 07/06/2022 at 09:22 PM
    Elle est horrible
    innelan posted the 07/06/2022 at 09:26 PM
    Perso j'adore ! Franchement ca me saoule car j'ai envie de garder mes deux autres switch par ailleurs.
