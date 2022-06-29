profile
guiguif
179
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5482
visites since opening : 8164424
guiguif > blog
all
Saint Seiya: La serie en 3D moche aura une saison 2
Vous en rêviez, la voici: Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya aura le droit a une suite.
Cette nouvelle saison sera cette fois diffusée sur Crunchyroll en Juillet.




https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/fr/news/2022-06-29/une-deuxieme-saison-pour-knights-of-the-zodiac-saint-seiya/.187213
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/29/2022 at 08:08 PM by guiguif
    comments (14)
    sosky posted the 06/29/2022 at 08:10 PM
    Je regarderai mais juste parce que je suis un archi fan
    psxbox posted the 06/29/2022 at 08:13 PM
    Quel horreur
    jem25 posted the 06/29/2022 at 08:15 PM
    Netflix a perdu les droits de diffusion?
    yanissou posted the 06/29/2022 at 08:18 PM
    On attend surtout la bouche d'égout qui parle qui va sauver le monde des militaire fou et leurs avions chasse qui sont aussi fort que le cosmos.
    Survivra t'elle à la bataille qui s'annonce ?

    Allez c'est le moment de sortir le popcorn
    psxbox posted the 06/29/2022 at 08:20 PM
    Je parie qu'ils vont sortir une bouche d'égout parlante en jouet https://youtu.be/HfWtHvBMSDw
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/29/2022 at 08:23 PM
    Pauvre JDG.
    wilhelm posted the 06/29/2022 at 08:29 PM
    Laissez la série Saint Seiya tranquille...

    Elle a tellement souffert ces derniers temps.
    marchand2sable posted the 06/29/2022 at 08:46 PM
    Une calamité ce truc cgi tekken 3
    kadaj68800 posted the 06/29/2022 at 08:49 PM
    Bordel mais la gueule de Shun.....
    kidicarus posted the 06/29/2022 at 09:03 PM
    Hum est ce bien la suite de la série de Netflix ? Car là ça semble être autre chose plus fidèle à la série originale.
    guiguif posted the 06/29/2022 at 09:08 PM
    kidicarus Il suffit de regarder Shunette pour avoir ta reponse
    xevius posted the 06/29/2022 at 09:10 PM
    La Toei qui contenu minutieusement de massacrer la licence Saint Seiya pendant que The Lost Canvas n'a toujours pas de suite
    zekk posted the 06/29/2022 at 09:13 PM
    guiguif je sens que l'on va venir te dire que tu n'as rien compris à la 3D
    yanissou posted the 06/29/2022 at 09:34 PM
    xevius Quelle gachis , j'ai vu la fin en manga cette masterclass Lost canvas
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo