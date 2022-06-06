accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
1
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
escobar
name :
Limited Run Games
profile
125
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
axlenz
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
colibrie
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
kisukesan
,
51love
,
yanissou
,
coldy
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4327
visites since opening :
6202554
nicolasgourry
> blog
Limited Run Games avec eux c'est physique.
River City Girls 2
comes to Switch, PS4, PS5 & XBOX physical.
https://twitter.com/LimitedRunGames/status/1533903060329693184?cxt=HHwWgICw7ZqtwskqAAAA
Undermine
is coming to Limited Run with Switch & PS4 releases later this year
https://twitter.com/LimitedRunGames/status/1533903266693713931?cxt=HHwWlsC4sZy5wskqAAAA
PowerSlave : Exhumed
gets the Limited Run treatment on PS4, Switch & Xbox later this year.
https://twitter.com/LimitedRunGames/status/1533904657281581056?cxt=HHwWgICwiZWKw8kqAAAA
Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition
comes to Limited Run on PS4, PS5 & Switch later this month. Classic & Ultimate Editions available.
https://limitedrungames.com/collections/blade-runner-enhanced-edition
The Shadowrun Trilogy
comes to PS4, Xbox, and Switch later this year.
https://twitter.com/LimitedRunGames/status/1533905744562733056?cxt=HHwWgIC--bnJw8kqAAAA
DOOM 64
comes to Xbox later this year.
https://limitedrungames.com/products/xbox-limited-run-2-doom-64
STAR WARS : Knights of the Old Republic II
is getting a physical release on Switch and PC this summer.
https://twitter.com/LimitedRunGames/status/1533908551588093955?cxt=HHwWhoC99evsxMkqAAAA
Blossom Tales 2
is coming to Limited Run on Switch physical later this year!
https://twitter.com/LimitedRunGames/status/1533910553139216384?cxt=HHwWgICw0azhxckqAAAA
Enclave HD
is coming to PS4, PS5, Switch this summer! Stay tuned for more info!
https://twitter.com/LimitedRunGames/status/1533910962826358787?cxt=HHwWhsC9hZn5xckqAAAA
ESPGaluda II
on Switch physical later this year!
https://twitter.com/LimitedRunGames/status/1533912544515084291?cxt=HHwWhsCyxaHVxskqAAAA
Tetris Effect : Connected
is coming to Switch, PS4 & Xbox later this year.
https://limitedrungames.com/collections/tetris-effect-connected
DOOM Eternal
comes to Switch physical this July.
https://limitedrungames.com/products/switch-limited-run-155-doom-eternal
et plus encore...
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/06/2022 at 09:10 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
10
)
wazaaabi
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 09:20 PM
Mouai
plolely
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 09:22 PM
Blade Runner
Je vais succomber à la version Switch je crois
e3ologue
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 09:26 PM
Doom eternal en boite sur switch ça reste un sketch
suzukube
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 09:53 PM
J'avoue que physique ou demat pour moi c'est un peu la même chose.
masharu
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 09:55 PM
* En Amérique.
obi69
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 10:13 PM
Blade Runner, le 1er jeu de l'Histoire en 16.7 millions de couleurs !
hyoga57
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 10:33 PM
Pas grand chose pour moi à part Konami Arcade Classics (PS4), Tetris Effect Connected (PS4), Dodonpachi Resurrection (Switch) et Espgaluda 2 (Switch).
Même si bon, j'aurais préféré avoir ces deux derniers sur PS4, histoire d'éviter ces 3 frames de plus qu'il y a dans la quasi-totalité des shmups de la Switch.
guiguif
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 10:40 PM
hyoga57
j'ai la version 360 de Espgaluda 2, vaut mieux que je la garde au lieu de prendre celle la si les portages Switch sont pas bon ?
hyoga57
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 10:59 PM
guiguif
Oh ils sont bons t'inquiète pas. Mais d'après un pote spécialiste en technique, il y a plus d'input lag sur Switch que sur Xbox 360.
Moi je disais ça surtout par rapport à la PS4, qui sur les shmups a entre 1 et 3 frames de moins que la Switch.
forte
posted
the 06/06/2022 at 11:39 PM
Je m'attendais à la collec Castlevania Advance... sûrement l'an prochain !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Même si bon, j'aurais préféré avoir ces deux derniers sur PS4, histoire d'éviter ces 3 frames de plus qu'il y a dans la quasi-totalité des shmups de la Switch.
Moi je disais ça surtout par rapport à la PS4, qui sur les shmups a entre 1 et 3 frames de moins que la Switch.