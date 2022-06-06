profile
Limited Run Games avec eux c'est physique.
River City Girls 2 comes to Switch, PS4, PS5 & XBOX physical.
https://twitter.com/LimitedRunGames/status/1533903060329693184?cxt=HHwWgICw7ZqtwskqAAAA


Undermine is coming to Limited Run with Switch & PS4 releases later this year
https://twitter.com/LimitedRunGames/status/1533903266693713931?cxt=HHwWlsC4sZy5wskqAAAA


PowerSlave : Exhumed gets the Limited Run treatment on PS4, Switch & Xbox later this year.
https://twitter.com/LimitedRunGames/status/1533904657281581056?cxt=HHwWgICwiZWKw8kqAAAA


Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition comes to Limited Run on PS4, PS5 & Switch later this month. Classic & Ultimate Editions available.
https://limitedrungames.com/collections/blade-runner-enhanced-edition


The Shadowrun Trilogy comes to PS4, Xbox, and Switch later this year.
https://twitter.com/LimitedRunGames/status/1533905744562733056?cxt=HHwWgIC--bnJw8kqAAAA




STAR WARS : Knights of the Old Republic II is getting a physical release on Switch and PC this summer.
https://twitter.com/LimitedRunGames/status/1533908551588093955?cxt=HHwWhoC99evsxMkqAAAA


Blossom Tales 2 is coming to Limited Run on Switch physical later this year!
https://twitter.com/LimitedRunGames/status/1533910553139216384?cxt=HHwWgICw0azhxckqAAAA


Enclave HD is coming to PS4, PS5, Switch this summer! Stay tuned for more info!
https://twitter.com/LimitedRunGames/status/1533910962826358787?cxt=HHwWhsC9hZn5xckqAAAA




Tetris Effect : Connected is coming to Switch, PS4 & Xbox later this year.
https://limitedrungames.com/collections/tetris-effect-connected


DOOM Eternal comes to Switch physical this July.
https://limitedrungames.com/products/switch-limited-run-155-doom-eternal


et plus encore...
    posted the 06/06/2022 at 09:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (10)
    wazaaabi posted the 06/06/2022 at 09:20 PM
    Mouai
    plolely posted the 06/06/2022 at 09:22 PM
    Blade Runner Je vais succomber à la version Switch je crois
    e3ologue posted the 06/06/2022 at 09:26 PM
    Doom eternal en boite sur switch ça reste un sketch
    suzukube posted the 06/06/2022 at 09:53 PM
    J'avoue que physique ou demat pour moi c'est un peu la même chose.
    masharu posted the 06/06/2022 at 09:55 PM
    * En Amérique.
    obi69 posted the 06/06/2022 at 10:13 PM
    Blade Runner, le 1er jeu de l'Histoire en 16.7 millions de couleurs !
    hyoga57 posted the 06/06/2022 at 10:33 PM
    Pas grand chose pour moi à part Konami Arcade Classics (PS4), Tetris Effect Connected (PS4), Dodonpachi Resurrection (Switch) et Espgaluda 2 (Switch).

    Même si bon, j'aurais préféré avoir ces deux derniers sur PS4, histoire d'éviter ces 3 frames de plus qu'il y a dans la quasi-totalité des shmups de la Switch.
    guiguif posted the 06/06/2022 at 10:40 PM
    hyoga57 j'ai la version 360 de Espgaluda 2, vaut mieux que je la garde au lieu de prendre celle la si les portages Switch sont pas bon ?
    hyoga57 posted the 06/06/2022 at 10:59 PM
    guiguif Oh ils sont bons t'inquiète pas. Mais d'après un pote spécialiste en technique, il y a plus d'input lag sur Switch que sur Xbox 360.

    Moi je disais ça surtout par rapport à la PS4, qui sur les shmups a entre 1 et 3 frames de moins que la Switch.
    forte posted the 06/06/2022 at 11:39 PM
    Je m'attendais à la collec Castlevania Advance... sûrement l'an prochain !
