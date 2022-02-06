SOFTWARE

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 32,321 (419,522)

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 12,2720 (736,287)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,938 (4,652,766)

[NSW] Radiant Tale (Idea Factory, 05/26/22) – 7,311 (New)

[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 7,262 (2,655,548 )

[NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 5,693 (177,208 )

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5,217 (3,162,189)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 5,052 (4,889,720)

[NSW] Taiko Risshiden V DX (Koei Tecmo, 05/19/22) – 4,198 (25,908 )

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,434 (971,212)



HARDWARE

Switch – 60,877 (24,890,846)

PlayStation 5 – 14,830 (1,649,945)

Xbox Series – 2,541 (214,549)

New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 164 (1,186,379)

PlayStation 4 – 16 (7,819,584)