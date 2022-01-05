¯\_(ツ)_/¯
World War Z Aftermarth
name : World War Z Aftermarth
platform : PC
editor : THQ Nordic
developer : Saber Interactive
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
all
Chaud pour redonner sa chance à World War Z ?
J'viens de retomber par hasard sur mon World War Z, et même sur Xbox Series S, c'est quand même un chic jeu ( qui a réussi à m'empêcher de me focus sur le sujet de ma vidéo Le gameplay commence à 15 minutes environ..)



Vous pouvez trouver le jeu à petit prix, surtout si vous avez une Xbox chez notre partenaire Eneba (https://tidd.ly/38GuBj1) ou notre autre partenaire amazon en version physique (https://amzn.to/3Kz1DPv).

Et sinon... Il reste toujours Valorant !

Et vous, de votre côté, à quoi jouez-vous en ce week end comprenant un jour férié le dimanche (quelle idée) ?
    posted the 05/01/2022 at 06:24 AM by suzukube
    comments (1)
    suzukube posted the 05/01/2022 at 10:03 AM
    Hmmm j'vais passer la nuit à redesigner https://otakugame.fr puisque c'est comme ça.
