Top 30 famitsu
1 [PS4] Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Square Enix, 03/18/22) – 28,944 (New)
2 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 23,067 (2,177,459)
3 [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 19,487 (293,628 )
4 [PS5] Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Square Enix, 03/18/22) – 17,905 (New)
5 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,078 (4,499,542)
6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 9,755 (2,561,419)
7 [PS4] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 9,447 (94,818 )
8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 9,111 (4,813,641)
9 [NSW] Triangle Strategy (Square Enix, 03/04/22) – 8,429 (112,107)
10 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 8,182 (912,325)
11 [NSW] Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (ATLUS, 03/17/22) – 6,490 (New)
12 [PS4] Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (ATLUS, 03/17/22) – 6,194 (New)
13 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 5,798 (2,623,946)
14 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,731 (1,981,570)
15 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,495 (7,214,531)
16 [PS5] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 4,733 (116,563)
17 [NSW] Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars (Compile Heart, 03/17/22) – 4,614 (New)
18 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,553 (3,102,465)
19 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 4,072 (87,577)
20 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,821 (948,691)
21 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 3,788 (4,050,343)
22 [NSW] Gal Gun: Double Peace (Inti Creates, 03/17/22) – 3,482 (New)
23 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 3,334 (35,588 )
24 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 3,160 (2,527,247)
25 [NSW] Power Pro Kun Pocket R (Konami, 11/25/21) – 2,799 (59,813)
26 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2,635 (1,032,643)
27 [PS4] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 2,583 (71,492)
28 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 2,472 (4,325,007)
29 [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 2,231 (264,396)
30 [NSW] .hack//G.U. Last Recode (Bandai Namco, 03/10/22) – 2,162 (14,069)
    cliana posted the 03/25/2022 at 08:18 AM
    Mérité pour Stranger of Paradise. Le plus beau jeu produit par Square sur cette gen et enfin un Final Fantasy de qualité.
    newtechnix posted the 03/25/2022 at 08:26 AM
    Beaucoup de vente cette semaine mais au lieu d'avoir un jeu qui casse le top , ici on a plus de jeu qui continuent à se vendre au-delà des 5000 ventes.

    La consolation pour square c'est que Triangle est encore dans le top 10, preuve de peut-être un bon bouche à oreille.

    Mario Kart 8 dx connait un boost à 16 000
    Minecraft et Smash continue leur promenade de santé malgré les années.

    Les jeux (Neptunia x Senran, Galgun ) pour adultes trainant à la sortie des écoles connaissent un bide

    Hack aura fait un petit tour et puis s'en va. Je crois qu'on ne risue pas d'avoir d'autres épisodes de cette série.

    Gran Tourismo 7 s'efface doucement

    Persona 4 Arena ultimax réalise un score plus que timide
    newtechnix posted the 03/25/2022 at 08:28 AM
    Triangle Strategy doit pas être loin (au Japon) d'avoir réalisé des ventes plus importantes que Babylone's fall, Chocobo GP et Stranger of Paradise réunis
