profile
Jeux Vidéo
271
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
luna03100
1
Like
Likers
luna03100
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 13
visites since opening : 17542
luna03100 > blog
Arknights: Endfield
Premère vidéo de Arknights: Endfield

Arknights est un jeux mobile tower défense à la base.
L'histoire se situe dans un univers postapo
La vidéo vient juste de sortir. Je n'ai pas plus d'infos.
En tout cas le rendu est vraiment bien.

Le jeux sera ANDROID... Mais aussi PC surement sur steam.



youtube
    tags : arknights
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/18/2022 at 08:29 AM by luna03100
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo