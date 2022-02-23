¯\_(ツ)_/¯
suzukube
all
Streamez directement depuis votre Xbox Series (ou one)
Désormais, vous pouvez streamer directement depuis votre Xbox Series (One) sans passer par une application tierce !

Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/streamez-sur-twitch-directement-depuis-votr
    posted the 02/23/2022 at 09:23 PM by suzukube
    suzukube posted the 02/23/2022 at 09:26 PM
    Pile pour la sortie du GOTY Elden Ring. Tout se passe comme prévu
