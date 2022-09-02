profile
Jeux Vidéo
273
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
spartanjohn
3
Likes
Likers
spartanjohn
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 36
visites since opening : 57652
spartanjohn > blog
[OFFICIEL] The Wolf Among Us 2 Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNwWA_aY_7w

Sortie sur : Xbox One / Series / PS4 / PS5 et Epic Games Store sur PC en 2023.
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    obi69, idd
    posted the 02/09/2022 at 06:37 PM by spartanjohn
    comments (10)
    skuldleif posted the 02/09/2022 at 06:41 PM
    un de mes premiers jeux sur one j'ai tout oublié
    midomashakil posted the 02/09/2022 at 06:43 PM
    23 et encore la cross gen
    pas bien pas bien
    vyse posted the 02/09/2022 at 06:51 PM
    Pouahh comment ça se fait qu'il a mis autant a sortir ?
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 02/09/2022 at 06:52 PM
    Il faut absolument qu'ils dépoussièrent leur gameplay et leur faux choix, parce qu'on est plus en 2012 :/
    Si il y a un changement de direction et une évolution de leur jeu pour avoir vraiment un impact dans l'histoire en tant que joueur je dis oui !

    Sinon, une version Switch ?
    hyoga57 posted the 02/09/2022 at 06:56 PM
    midomashakil Et tu en auras même jusqu'en 2024.
    shigerumawa posted the 02/09/2022 at 06:57 PM
    pour ceux qui ne connaissent pas le comics "Fable" d'où est tiré le jeu, faites vous plaisir.. c'est extra !!
    obi69 posted the 02/09/2022 at 06:59 PM
    Hypé de ouf je suis
    spartanjohn posted the 02/09/2022 at 07:00 PM
    hyoga57 2026 vu que Sony prévoit de sortir 10 jeux services aussi sur PS4.
    idd posted the 02/09/2022 at 07:17 PM
    génial
    nobleswan posted the 02/09/2022 at 07:57 PM
    Enfin après tant d'années
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo