Triangle Strategy
name : Triangle Strategy
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : tactical-RPG
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] La jaquette japonaise de Triangle Strategy


Twitter
Le jeu sort mondialement sur Switch le 4 Mars 2022.
    jenicris, metroidvania, manix, kidicarus
    posted the 01/01/2022 at 07:37 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/01/2022 at 07:38 PM
    jolie sérieux
    jenicris posted the 01/01/2022 at 07:39 PM
    manix posted the 01/01/2022 at 07:44 PM
    magnifque oui
    balf posted the 01/01/2022 at 07:54 PM
    Ça ressemble à de l'aquarelle avec une touche de gouache, elle est magnifique
    gunstarred posted the 01/01/2022 at 08:01 PM
    Jolie jaquette
    darkxehanort94 posted the 01/01/2022 at 08:17 PM
    manix https://youtu.be/uHNZDhtaAKQ?t=5
