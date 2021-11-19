profile
TOP 30 Famitsu
Software Sales
1 [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus, 11/11/21) – 143,247 (New)
2 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 45,045 (289,700)
3 [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Tensei no Eiyuu-tachi Online (Square Enix, 11/11/21) – 22,702 (New)
4 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,921 (2,909,153)
5 [PS4] Dragon Quest X: Tensei no Eiyuu-tachi Online (Square Enix, 11/11/21) – 11,791 (New)
6 [PS4] Call of Duty: Vanguard (SIE, 11/05/21) – 11,719 (40,040)
7 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 9,286 (6,934,540)
8 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,886 (4,132,260)
9 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 8,798 (2,269,592)
10 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 8,608 (4,498,118 )

11 [NSW] Megaton Musashi (Square Enix, 11/11/21) – 7,730 (New)
12 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 6,768 (4,189,639)
13 [NSW] Laid-Back Camp: Have a nice day! (MAGES., 11/11/21) – 6,683 (New)
14 [NSW] Super Robot Wars 30 (Bandai Namco, 10/28/21) – 4,383 (87,311)
15 [NSW] Danganronpa Decadence (Spike Chunsoft, 11/04/21) – 4,305 (25,243)
16 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 4,270 (2,418,022)
17 [PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 10/14/21) – 3,726 (129,052)
18 [PS4] Megaton Musashi (Square Enix, 11/11/21) – 3,648 (New)
19 [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack (Epic Games, 11/02/21) – 3,645 (15,812)
20 [PS5] Call of Duty: Vanguard (SIE, 11/05/21) – 3,470 (16,224)
21 [PS4] Super Robot Wars 30 (Bandai Namco, 10/28/21) – 3,275 (72,003)
22 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 3,214 (919,131)
23 [PS4] Laid-Back Camp: Have a nice day! (MAGES., 11/11/21) – 3,083 (New)
24 [NSW] Labyrinth of Galleria: Coven of Dusk (Nippon Ichi Software, 11/11/21) – 2,962 (New)
25 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,603 (826,104)
26 [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo, 09/10/21) – 2,244 (163,022)
27 [NSW] Metroid Dread (Nintendo, 10/08/21) – 2,152 (130,409)
28 [NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous, 02/25/21) – 2,002 (309,722)
29 [PS4] Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (Koei Tecmo, 10/28/21) – 1,991 (28,322)
30 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 1,936 (3,965,433)

Hardware Sales
1 Switch – 87,267 (21,858,992)
2 PlayStation 5 – 4,910 (1,172,918 )
3 Xbox Series – 2,593 (127,715)
4 PlayStation 4 – 1,399 (7,818,625)
5 New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 417 (1,176,988 )
    posted the 11/19/2021 at 02:54 PM by newtechnix
    comments (2)
    newtechnix posted the 11/19/2021 at 03:00 PM
    Bon départ de Shin Megami Teisen, enfin on va dire que c'est dans les norms historique (et puis on peut penser qu'avec le demat c'est quelques dizaines de milliers en plus)

    Sans surprise, DQ X n'a pas trop bien marché.

    Petite nouveauté intéressante, c'est la sortie de Megaton Musashi qui confirme bien la chute de l'empire Level 5.

    Et Dread se rapproche de la sortie.

    La version Switch de Fatal Frame est sortie du top 30 là où la version PS4 résiste (sans doute une dernière fois).
    ryadr posted the 11/19/2021 at 03:02 PM
    J'espérais une meilleure longévité pour Wario, j'espère qu'il fonctionne bien en démat...
