Software Sales

1 [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus, 11/11/21) – 143,247 (New)

2 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 45,045 (289,700)

3 [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Tensei no Eiyuu-tachi Online (Square Enix, 11/11/21) – 22,702 (New)

4 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,921 (2,909,153)

5 [PS4] Dragon Quest X: Tensei no Eiyuu-tachi Online (Square Enix, 11/11/21) – 11,791 (New)

6 [PS4] Call of Duty: Vanguard (SIE, 11/05/21) – 11,719 (40,040)

7 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 9,286 (6,934,540)

8 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,886 (4,132,260)

9 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 8,798 (2,269,592)

10 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 8,608 (4,498,118 )



11 [NSW] Megaton Musashi (Square Enix, 11/11/21) – 7,730 (New)

12 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 6,768 (4,189,639)

13 [NSW] Laid-Back Camp: Have a nice day! (MAGES., 11/11/21) – 6,683 (New)

14 [NSW] Super Robot Wars 30 (Bandai Namco, 10/28/21) – 4,383 (87,311)

15 [NSW] Danganronpa Decadence (Spike Chunsoft, 11/04/21) – 4,305 (25,243)

16 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 4,270 (2,418,022)

17 [PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 10/14/21) – 3,726 (129,052)

18 [PS4] Megaton Musashi (Square Enix, 11/11/21) – 3,648 (New)

19 [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack (Epic Games, 11/02/21) – 3,645 (15,812)

20 [PS5] Call of Duty: Vanguard (SIE, 11/05/21) – 3,470 (16,224)

21 [PS4] Super Robot Wars 30 (Bandai Namco, 10/28/21) – 3,275 (72,003)

22 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 3,214 (919,131)

23 [PS4] Laid-Back Camp: Have a nice day! (MAGES., 11/11/21) – 3,083 (New)

24 [NSW] Labyrinth of Galleria: Coven of Dusk (Nippon Ichi Software, 11/11/21) – 2,962 (New)

25 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,603 (826,104)

26 [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo, 09/10/21) – 2,244 (163,022)

27 [NSW] Metroid Dread (Nintendo, 10/08/21) – 2,152 (130,409)

28 [NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous, 02/25/21) – 2,002 (309,722)

29 [PS4] Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (Koei Tecmo, 10/28/21) – 1,991 (28,322)

30 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 1,936 (3,965,433)



Hardware Sales

1 Switch – 87,267 (21,858,992)

2 PlayStation 5 – 4,910 (1,172,918 )

3 Xbox Series – 2,593 (127,715)

4 PlayStation 4 – 1,399 (7,818,625)

5 New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 417 (1,176,988 )