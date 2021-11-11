Software Sales

1 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 81,399 (244,655)

2 [PS4] Call of Duty: Vanguard (SIE, 11/05/21) – 28,321 (New)

3 [NSW] Danganronpa Decadence (Spike Chunsoft, 11/04/21) – 20,938 (New)

4 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 13,101 (2,896,232)

5 [PS5] Call of Duty: Vanguard (SIE, 11/05/21) – 12,754 (New)

6 [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack (Epic Games, 11/02/21) – 12,167 (New)

7 [NSW] Super Robot Wars 30 (Bandai Namco, 10/28/21) – 12,079 (82,928 )

8 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,726 (4,123,374)

9 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 10,569 (4,489,510)

10 [NSW] Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (Koei Tecmo, 10/28/21) – 9,778 (30,364)



Hardware Sales

1 Switch – 90,517 (21,771,725)

2 PlayStation 5 – 10,120 (1,168,028 )

3 Xbox Series – 2,593 (116,122)

4 PlayStation 4 – 709 (7,817,226)

5 New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 433 (1,176,571)