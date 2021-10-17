¯\_(ツ)_/¯
profile
Call of Duty : Vanguard
0
Likers
name : Call of Duty : Vanguard
platform : PC
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Sledgehammer Games
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
suzukube
114
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2356
visites since opening : 3332817
suzukube > blog
all
COD Vanguard : Bande Annonce de Lancement.


PS : Il sort le 5 novembre, calmez vous !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/call-of-duty-vanguard-la-bande-annonce-de-lancement-deja-disponible/
    tags : cod
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/17/2021 at 05:18 PM by suzukube
    comments (1)
    kinectical posted the 10/17/2021 at 05:26 PM
    “Calmez vous”
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo