Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 207
visites since opening : 261061
superpanda > blog
Vends deathloop ps5
Hello,
Je vends 45 euros ou j'echange contre ratchet, demon's souls, returnal, final fantasy 7 ps5, ghost of Tsushima ps5
Merci!
    posted the 10/02/2021 at 10:53 AM by superpanda
    comments (7)
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/02/2021 at 10:54 AM
    Tu as "bouclé" le jeu
    liberty posted the 10/02/2021 at 10:57 AM
    Superpanda penses a le mettre en échange sur leboncoin ca sera plus simple que sur Gamekyo
    walterwhite posted the 10/02/2021 at 11:02 AM
    Bon chance pour t’en débarrasser

    Je l’ai vendu à la Fnac 32€.
    linkudo posted the 10/02/2021 at 11:07 AM
    il vaut quoi alors ce deathloop ?
    superpanda posted the 10/02/2021 at 11:21 AM
    linkudo bien dans l'ensemble, j'ai passé un bon moment mais je le referai pas.
    walterwhite posted the 10/02/2021 at 11:27 AM
    linkudo Bien au début et au bout de 6h t’as envie de vomir…
    superpanda posted the 10/02/2021 at 11:55 AM
    walterwhite de vomir??
