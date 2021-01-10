¯\_(ツ)_/¯
all
eFootball 2022 vs FIFA 22 | Comparatif vidéo


FIFA 22 wins.


Fatality !

Bonus : Austin Evans a fait une vidéo sur la Switch OLED

La Switch OLED a été ouverte pour voir ses entrailles, et notamment son système de refroidissement.
    posted the 09/30/2021 at 11:57 PM by suzukube
    comments (1)
    kratoszeus posted the 10/01/2021 at 12:20 AM
    Sur la modélisation par moment c est kif kif
