all
[En Stock] La PS5 DE disponible à 399 € chez Micromania
Si vous recherchez une PS5 et n'êtes pas rebuté par le dématérialisé, voici une offre sur la Digital Edition : https://www.micromania.fr/playstation-5-alldigital-106097.html

Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/bon-plan-la-ps5-digital-edition-disponible-a-399-e-chez-micromania/
    posted the 09/29/2021 at 07:12 PM by suzukube
    comments (7)
    kratoszeus posted the 09/29/2021 at 07:14 PM
    Supprime
    suzukube posted the 09/29/2021 at 07:17 PM
    kratoszeus Nintendo Switch OLED + 40 € = PS5DE
    cleptomaniak posted the 09/29/2021 at 07:20 PM
    C'est fini.
    suzukube posted the 09/29/2021 at 07:20 PM
    S'il n'en reste plus, vous avez le Bundle qui devrait tenir plus longtemps : https://www.micromania.fr/playstation-5-alldigital-106097.html
    kratoszeus posted the 09/29/2021 at 07:22 PM
    suzukube supprime aussi
    foxstep posted the 09/29/2021 at 07:31 PM
    Barry les a déja toute acheté ou quoi?
    yukilin posted the 09/29/2021 at 07:50 PM
    Non merci
