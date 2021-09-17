KOEI TECMO 2021
Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Official Live Stream (previously announced)
October 2 (YouTube, Niconico)
20:00 JST – Nobunaga’s Ambition: Shinsei and Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires
21:00 JST – Blue Reflection: Second Light and Unannounced Title
Koei Tecmo Live! in Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online
October 1 (YouTube, Niconico, Twitter)
20:00 to 20:30 – Koei Tecmo Live! in Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Pre-Show
20:40 to 21:20 – Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water
Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Special Program
October 2 (YouTube, Niconico, Twitter)
12:00 to 12:15 – Opening – Featuring Hisashi Koinuma (Koei Tecmo Games president and COO)
12:15 to 12:30 – Shopping
12:40 to 13:20 – Nobunaga’s Ambition: Shinsei Special Program
13:20 to 13:35 – Shopping
13:40 to 14:15 – Dynasty Warriors (Mobile Game) Special Program
14:15 to 14:25 – Shopping
14:30 to 15:00 – Shin Hokuto Musou (Mobile Game) – Raoh Arc Completion Special Program
15:10 to 15:40 – Romance of the Three Kingdoms: Hadou Presents The Three Kingdoms Officer Rankings
15:50 to 16:#0 – Kou Shibusawa 40th Anniversary Special: Producer Roundtable
16:30 to 16:45 – Shopping
17:50 to 18:10 – Time Trials! Monster Rancher Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Special Program! – Can We Get Everything Done!?
18:35 to 19:35 – Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation – A Full-Moon-Viewing Party with the Venuses! Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Edition! –
19:45 to 19:55 – Ending
SEGA TGS
Sega Titles
Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE (iOS, Android)
Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE! (iOS, Android)
Lost Judgment (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)
Mega Drive Tower Mini ZERO
Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis (PS4, Switch, PC)
Sega NET Mahjong MJ (PC, iOS, Android)
Sonic Colors: Ultimate (PS4, Switch, PC)
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (PS4)
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Official Video Games
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Switch)
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (PS4, Switch, PC)
Atlus Titles
Shin Megami Tensei V (Switch)
Partner Titles
Archetype Arcadia (PS4, Switch) by Kotobuki Solution
Back 4 Blood (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Battlefield 2042 (PS5, PS4) by Electronic Arts
Cotton Guardian Force Saturn Tribute (PS4, Switch) by City Connection
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) by Aniplex
FIFA 22 (PS5, PS4, Switch) by Electronic Arts
Hashihime of the Old Book Town Append (Switch) by HuneX
Iron Harvest: Complete Edition (PS5) by DMM Games
Laid-Back Camp: Have a nice day! (PS4, Switch) by Mages.
Luckydog1 (Switch) by Prototype
Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) by Delightworks
Sangoku Rensenki ~Omoide Gaeshi~ + Gakuen Rensenki (Switch) by Prototype
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PS4) by Marvelous
■ Schedule
October 1 (English, Japanese)
22:00 to 23:50 – Sega New Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Special – Sega New, the Sega game news variety show, is included as a special Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online program that is filled with the latest info on the newest Sega and Atlus titles! A new Sega RPG is also set to be announced!.
October 2 (English, Japanese Part 1 / Part 2)
18:00 to 18:10 – #LOVE_SEGA Talk
18:10 to 18:30 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
18:40 to 19:00 – Sega News Special: Makuhari Messe Sega / Atlus Goods Presentation
19:00 to 19:20 – Nippon Ichi Software New Strategy RPG Announcement
19:20 to 19:40 – Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Lets’ Play: Hunting the Rappy
19:40 to 20:00 – Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE!
20:10 to 20:30 – Iron Harvest: Complete Edition + New Title
20:30 to 20:50 – Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showodown
20:50 to 21:10 – Ryu Studio TV #4 Live from Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online
21:10 to 21:30 – Battlefield 2042
21:40 to 22:00 – Shin Megami Tensei V Part 1
22:00 to 22:20 – Shin Megami Tensei V Part 2
22:20 to 22:40 – #LOVE_SEGA Special Project #1
22:50 to 23:10 – Back 4 Blood
23:10 to 23:30 – Mega Drive Tower Mini ZERO – Commemorating the second anniversary of Mega Drive Mini’s release and the release of Lost Judgment. Sega employee Yosuke Okunari unboxes and introduces the new Mega Drive Mini accessory Mega Drive Tower Mini ZERO.
23:40 to 24:40 – Sega NET Mahjong MJ
October 3 (English, Japanese)
18:00 to 18:10 – #LOVE_SEGA Talk
18:10 to 18:30 – Sega’s New SHow – Live from TGS 2021 Special
18:30 to 18:50 – Sega Partner Titles
19:00 to 19:20 – Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
19:20 to 19:40 – #LOVE_SEGA Special Project #2
19:40 to 20:00 – Sega Partner Titles
20:00 to 20:20 – Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE
20:30 to 20:50 – FIFA 22
20:50 to 21:10 – Sonic Station LIVE! Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Special
21:10 to 21:30 – Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
21:40 to 22:10 – #LOVE_SEGA Special Live
