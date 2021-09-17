KOEI TECMO 2021



Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Official Live Stream (previously announced)



October 2 (YouTube, Niconico)

20:00 JST – Nobunaga’s Ambition: Shinsei and Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires

21:00 JST – Blue Reflection: Second Light and Unannounced Title



Koei Tecmo Live! in Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online

October 1 (YouTube, Niconico, Twitter)

20:00 to 20:30 – Koei Tecmo Live! in Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Pre-Show

20:40 to 21:20 – Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water



Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Special Program

October 2 (YouTube, Niconico, Twitter)

12:00 to 12:15 – Opening – Featuring Hisashi Koinuma (Koei Tecmo Games president and COO)

12:15 to 12:30 – Shopping

12:40 to 13:20 – Nobunaga’s Ambition: Shinsei Special Program

13:20 to 13:35 – Shopping

13:40 to 14:15 – Dynasty Warriors (Mobile Game) Special Program

14:15 to 14:25 – Shopping

14:30 to 15:00 – Shin Hokuto Musou (Mobile Game) – Raoh Arc Completion Special Program

15:10 to 15:40 – Romance of the Three Kingdoms: Hadou Presents The Three Kingdoms Officer Rankings

15:50 to 16:#0 – Kou Shibusawa 40th Anniversary Special: Producer Roundtable

16:30 to 16:45 – Shopping

17:50 to 18:10 – Time Trials! Monster Rancher Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Special Program! – Can We Get Everything Done!?

18:35 to 19:35 – Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation – A Full-Moon-Viewing Party with the Venuses! Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Edition! –

19:45 to 19:55 – Ending





SEGA TGS



Sega Titles

Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE (iOS, Android)

Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE! (iOS, Android)

Lost Judgment (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)

Mega Drive Tower Mini ZERO

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis (PS4, Switch, PC)

Sega NET Mahjong MJ (PC, iOS, Android)

Sonic Colors: Ultimate (PS4, Switch, PC)

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (PS4)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Official Video Games

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Switch)

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (PS4, Switch, PC)



Atlus Titles

Shin Megami Tensei V (Switch)



Partner Titles

Archetype Arcadia (PS4, Switch) by Kotobuki Solution

Back 4 Blood (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Battlefield 2042 (PS5, PS4) by Electronic Arts

Cotton Guardian Force Saturn Tribute (PS4, Switch) by City Connection

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) by Aniplex

FIFA 22 (PS5, PS4, Switch) by Electronic Arts

Hashihime of the Old Book Town Append (Switch) by HuneX

Iron Harvest: Complete Edition (PS5) by DMM Games

Laid-Back Camp: Have a nice day! (PS4, Switch) by Mages.

Luckydog1 (Switch) by Prototype

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) by Delightworks

Sangoku Rensenki ~Omoide Gaeshi~ + Gakuen Rensenki (Switch) by Prototype

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PS4) by Marvelous



■ Schedule

October 1 (English, Japanese)

22:00 to 23:50 – Sega New Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Special – Sega New, the Sega game news variety show, is included as a special Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online program that is filled with the latest info on the newest Sega and Atlus titles! A new Sega RPG is also set to be announced!.



October 2 (English, Japanese Part 1 / Part 2)

18:00 to 18:10 – #LOVE_SEGA Talk

18:10 to 18:30 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

18:40 to 19:00 – Sega News Special: Makuhari Messe Sega / Atlus Goods Presentation

19:00 to 19:20 – Nippon Ichi Software New Strategy RPG Announcement

19:20 to 19:40 – Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Lets’ Play: Hunting the Rappy

19:40 to 20:00 – Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE!

20:10 to 20:30 – Iron Harvest: Complete Edition + New Title

20:30 to 20:50 – Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showodown

20:50 to 21:10 – Ryu Studio TV #4 Live from Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online

21:10 to 21:30 – Battlefield 2042

21:40 to 22:00 – Shin Megami Tensei V Part 1

22:00 to 22:20 – Shin Megami Tensei V Part 2

22:20 to 22:40 – #LOVE_SEGA Special Project #1

22:50 to 23:10 – Back 4 Blood

23:10 to 23:30 – Mega Drive Tower Mini ZERO – Commemorating the second anniversary of Mega Drive Mini’s release and the release of Lost Judgment. Sega employee Yosuke Okunari unboxes and introduces the new Mega Drive Mini accessory Mega Drive Tower Mini ZERO.

23:40 to 24:40 – Sega NET Mahjong MJ



October 3 (English, Japanese)

18:00 to 18:10 – #LOVE_SEGA Talk

18:10 to 18:30 – Sega’s New SHow – Live from TGS 2021 Special

18:30 to 18:50 – Sega Partner Titles

19:00 to 19:20 – Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

19:20 to 19:40 – #LOVE_SEGA Special Project #2

19:40 to 20:00 – Sega Partner Titles

20:00 to 20:20 – Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE

20:30 to 20:50 – FIFA 22

20:50 to 21:10 – Sonic Station LIVE! Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Special

21:10 to 21:30 – Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

21:40 to 22:10 – #LOVE_SEGA Special Live