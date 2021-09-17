TOP 30 SOFTWARE



1 [PS4] Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco, 09/09/21) – 151,316 (New)

2 [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo, 09/10/21) – 72,277 (New)

3 [PS5] Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco, 09/09/21) – 50,482 (New)

4 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 14,628 (2,818,859)

5 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,863 (4,039,388 )

6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 13,529 (2,180,811)

7 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 8,749 (2,367,610)

8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 8,428 (4,416,060)

9 [NSW] Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (NIS, 09/09/21) – 7,324 (New)

10 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 7,012 (4,135,212)

11 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 6,920 (879,622)

12 [PS4] NBA 2K22 (2K Games, 09/10/21) – 6,291 (New)

13 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5,775 (794,275)

14 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,195 (6,877,928 )

15 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 4,814 (1,987,103)

16 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,781 (3,940,324)

17 [NSW] NBA 2K22 (2K Games, 09/10/21) – 4,401 (New)

18 [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 4,317 (233,438 )

19 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,683 (1,872,140)

20 [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex, 08/26/21) – 3,368 (77,478 )

21 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 3,340 (2,321,703)

22 [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) – 3,278 (243,053)

23 [NSW] eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam (Konami, 07/08/21) – 3,015 (189,057)

24 [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) – 2,949 (143,966)

25 [NSW] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex, 08/26/21) – 2,941 (79,302)

26 [PS4] F1 2021 (EA, 09/09/21) – 2,734 (New)

27 [NSW] Sonic COlors: Ultimate (Sega, 09/09/21) – 2,689 (New)

28 [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo, 06/25/21) – 2,641 (182,579)

29 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo, 07/16/21) – 2,592 (263,674)

30 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2,515 (1,093,933)