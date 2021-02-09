profile
La licence Big Brain Academy (Cérébrale Académie) sur Switch


Date de sortie : 3 Décembre 2021


https://www.nintendo.fr/Jeux/Nintendo-Switch/Cerebrale-Academie-bataille-de-meninges-2034538.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDBAmcw-YcE
    posted the 09/02/2021 at 01:09 PM by nicolasgourry
    zekura posted the 09/02/2021 at 01:13 PM
    C'est le signe du début de la fin de la Switch là XD
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 09/02/2021 at 01:18 PM
    J'aimerais plutôt faire travailler mon cerveau avec un nouveau Layton.
    newtechnix posted the 09/02/2021 at 02:09 PM
    avec le confinement c'est plutôt la graisse qu'il faut chercher à faire travailler
