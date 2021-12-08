profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
obi69 > blog
Other Places | The Ascent
OTHER PLACES | THE ASCENT


Le retour d'Ultrabrillant avec une superbe vidéo consacrée à The Ascent, dans une ambiance rappelant ô combien Blade Runner.

OtherPlaces - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mn7BE0ZpTZw
    posted the 08/12/2021 at 05:11 PM by obi69
