:'(
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Blazing Strike le retour du jeu de combat 2D à l'anncienne
    tags :
    neelek
    posted the 08/09/2021 at 11:43 AM by victornewman
    comments (4)
    thelastone posted the 08/09/2021 at 01:10 PM
    J'espère qu'il yaura une vraie communauté et un bon suivie derrière parceque ça vend clairement du rêve.
    alnohb posted the 08/09/2021 at 02:33 PM
    Qui c'est les développeurs de ce jeu ? Des gares expérimentés ?
    rendan posted the 08/09/2021 at 04:02 PM
    Mon style de jeu et graphismes préféré
    thelastone posted the 08/09/2021 at 04:07 PM
    Alnohb Un seul gars askip
