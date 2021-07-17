accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
163
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
thor
,
zboobi
,
darksephiroth
,
musicforlife
,
rosewood
,
jf17
,
hipou
,
minx
,
zabuza
,
giusnake
,
mariosan
,
cafedark49
,
svr
,
hipo
,
fullbuster
,
yoshi4ever
,
kokoro28
,
traveller
,
toad4ever
,
dx93
,
docteurdeggman
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
goldmen33
,
dedoc
,
x1x2
,
minbox
,
strifedcloud
,
kenren
,
legends
,
lordkupo
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
koopa
,
gunit15
,
teel
,
latimevic
,
akd
,
drakeramore
,
milo42
,
diablass59
,
dopp3lg4ng3r
,
jeanouillz
,
chronokami
,
zenimar
,
supatony
,
ootaniisensei
,
kenpokan
,
arrrghl
,
knity
,
furtifdor
,
darkvador107
,
eduardos
,
ninjah
,
spawnini
,
badaboumisback
,
hyoga57
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
kikibearentongues
,
snakeorliquid
,
linkiorra
,
darkvador
,
mickurt
,
e3payne
,
momotaros
,
asus
,
lanni
,
judello
,
eldin
,
myers
,
kisukesan
,
evilboss
,
darkyx
,
spaaz
,
chester
,
solidfisher
,
hebuspsa
,
4096x2160
,
tvirus
,
link49
,
nonack
,
linkudo
,
kenshuiin
,
arngrim
,
pyrogas
,
scalaadcaelum
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
infel2no
,
eldren
,
patourde
,
dantevoices
,
playbleach
,
pizza3fromage
,
lacasadenico
,
mrchocolatine
,
dragonquestparadise
,
jojoplay4
,
nindo64
,
link80
,
odv78
,
opthomas
,
natelink
,
hado78
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
donkeykong06
,
bliss02
,
soulshunt
,
kira93
,
shindo
,
lz
,
drake99
,
mugimando
,
iiii
,
gaymer40
,
neckbreaker71
,
kurosama
,
kevisiano
,
jwolf
,
supasaiyajin
,
marchand2sable
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
biboys
,
siil
,
tynokarts
,
sephiroth07
,
killia
,
torotoro59
,
niveforever
,
escobar
,
awamy02
,
salocin
,
nad45
,
liquidsnake66
,
darkxehanort94
,
smashfan
,
esets
,
alwaysmus2
,
axlenz
,
negan
,
gantzeur
,
finalfantasyxvuniverse
,
fran
,
tolgafury
,
anaislayu
,
kamina
,
xenofamicom
,
kwak
,
populus
,
lamaj63
,
l83
,
koriyu
,
enzo87
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
sauronsg
,
mikazaki
,
richterbelmont
,
naru
,
ravyxxs
,
gat
,
figurinedbz
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1208
visites since opening :
3172177
amassous
> blog
Dragon Ball SUPER chapitre 74: nouvelle transfo
Vegeta atteinds donc un nouveau stade.
Un visage de Super Saïyen 3 sans les cheveux longs.
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
opthomas
,
serialgamer7
posted the 07/17/2021 at 04:03 PM by
amassous
comments (
29
)
rbz
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 04:04 PM
On dirais un toxico.
Laissez mourir ce manga par pitié
serialgamer7
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 04:04 PM
Un mélange de SSJ God pour la couleur de cheveux et de SSJ3 pour les sourcils.
kageyama
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 04:12 PM
horrible ils ne savent plus quoi inventer...
bk57
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 04:13 PM
J'attends toujours le super saiyajn quantic
fan2jeux
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 04:17 PM
Il ne peuvent pas s empecher
amassous
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 04:19 PM
bk57
quantic?
asakk
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 04:21 PM
amassous
putain change de titre ! Merci du spoil quoi !!!
bk57
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 04:22 PM
amassous
La vitesse d'un pc quantic, pas compris le truc ?
bk57
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 04:23 PM
(enfin la puissance plutot)
runrunsekai
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 04:24 PM
Dans l'anime quand il y en aura un, ce sera en mode Toppo avec la coloration en violet certainement lol
Apres le Jaune, le Rouge, le Bleu, la superposition des deux, le bleu foncé, le "Rosé" et l'argenté voici le Violet mdr
shinz0
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 04:25 PM
On n'a plus d'idée mais on a des transformations
xenofamicom
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 04:28 PM
N'importe quoi
kraken
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 04:39 PM
runrunsekai
Au moins le ssj4 était plus recherché dans son design
bubibinman
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 04:41 PM
J’aime bien
raioh
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 04:55 PM
Le retour du sans sourcils, mais y a pas la longue chevelure qui va avec, la cata
armad
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 04:58 PM
Change de titre t'abuses !
zekura
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 05:00 PM
Il faut vendre des figurines
mishinho
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 05:03 PM
Le ssj 3 maitrisé
opthomas
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 05:10 PM
bubibinman
J'aime bien aussi je lui trouve un certain flow
amassous
Par contre j'avoue là ton titre divulgache quand même lol
eljugadordelaplaya
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 05:11 PM
Quelle déchéance... Comme dirait Dewey, je n en attendais rien mais je suis quand même déçu
armad
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 05:20 PM
Sinon c'es très moche comme transformation
Pourquoi lui avoir fait une nouvelle transfo déjà ? Une simple aura aurait suffit.
dexterr62
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 05:23 PM
Pourquoi, il a un genre de boucle à l'oreille ?
coldy
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 05:23 PM
Le stade ultime c’est un poil ni cheveux
armad
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 05:27 PM
dexterr62
C'est la boucle des hakaishin que Beerus lui a donné. Juste pour le style contrairement aux potara qui servent à quelque chose
(A moins que...)
bladagun
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 05:30 PM
Non mais stop! comment vous pouvez regarder ça, ça vas trop loin, c'est devenue des barbapapa les deux
fausst
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 05:33 PM
Franchement, il faut changer le titre.
5120x2880
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 05:39 PM
J'ai explosé
crissouil
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 05:42 PM
Végéta power!!! j adore
temporell
posted
the 07/17/2021 at 05:44 PM
oui et donc ? Goku s'est fait ouvrir, c'est pas Vegetal qui va faire quoique ce soit
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Laissez mourir ce manga par pitié
Apres le Jaune, le Rouge, le Bleu, la superposition des deux, le bleu foncé, le "Rosé" et l'argenté voici le Violet mdr
Au moins le ssj4 était plus recherché dans son design
amassous Par contre j'avoue là ton titre divulgache quand même lol
Pourquoi lui avoir fait une nouvelle transfo déjà ? Une simple aura aurait suffit.