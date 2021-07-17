J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Dragon Ball SUPER chapitre 74: nouvelle transfo
Vegeta atteinds donc un nouveau stade.
Un visage de Super Saïyen 3 sans les cheveux longs.





    posted the 07/17/2021 at 04:03 PM by amassous
    comments (29)
    rbz posted the 07/17/2021 at 04:04 PM
    On dirais un toxico.
    Laissez mourir ce manga par pitié
    serialgamer7 posted the 07/17/2021 at 04:04 PM
    Un mélange de SSJ God pour la couleur de cheveux et de SSJ3 pour les sourcils.
    kageyama posted the 07/17/2021 at 04:12 PM
    horrible ils ne savent plus quoi inventer...
    bk57 posted the 07/17/2021 at 04:13 PM
    J'attends toujours le super saiyajn quantic
    fan2jeux posted the 07/17/2021 at 04:17 PM
    Il ne peuvent pas s empecher
    amassous posted the 07/17/2021 at 04:19 PM
    bk57 quantic?
    asakk posted the 07/17/2021 at 04:21 PM
    amassous putain change de titre ! Merci du spoil quoi !!!
    bk57 posted the 07/17/2021 at 04:22 PM
    amassous La vitesse d'un pc quantic, pas compris le truc ?
    bk57 posted the 07/17/2021 at 04:23 PM
    (enfin la puissance plutot)
    runrunsekai posted the 07/17/2021 at 04:24 PM
    Dans l'anime quand il y en aura un, ce sera en mode Toppo avec la coloration en violet certainement lol
    Apres le Jaune, le Rouge, le Bleu, la superposition des deux, le bleu foncé, le "Rosé" et l'argenté voici le Violet mdr
    shinz0 posted the 07/17/2021 at 04:25 PM
    On n'a plus d'idée mais on a des transformations
    xenofamicom posted the 07/17/2021 at 04:28 PM
    N'importe quoi
    kraken posted the 07/17/2021 at 04:39 PM
    runrunsekai
    Au moins le ssj4 était plus recherché dans son design
    bubibinman posted the 07/17/2021 at 04:41 PM
    J’aime bien
    raioh posted the 07/17/2021 at 04:55 PM
    Le retour du sans sourcils, mais y a pas la longue chevelure qui va avec, la cata
    armad posted the 07/17/2021 at 04:58 PM
    Change de titre t'abuses !
    zekura posted the 07/17/2021 at 05:00 PM
    Il faut vendre des figurines
    mishinho posted the 07/17/2021 at 05:03 PM
    Le ssj 3 maitrisé
    opthomas posted the 07/17/2021 at 05:10 PM
    bubibinman J'aime bien aussi je lui trouve un certain flow

    amassous Par contre j'avoue là ton titre divulgache quand même lol
    eljugadordelaplaya posted the 07/17/2021 at 05:11 PM
    Quelle déchéance... Comme dirait Dewey, je n en attendais rien mais je suis quand même déçu
    armad posted the 07/17/2021 at 05:20 PM
    Sinon c'es très moche comme transformation

    Pourquoi lui avoir fait une nouvelle transfo déjà ? Une simple aura aurait suffit.
    dexterr62 posted the 07/17/2021 at 05:23 PM
    Pourquoi, il a un genre de boucle à l'oreille ?
    coldy posted the 07/17/2021 at 05:23 PM
    Le stade ultime c’est un poil ni cheveux
    armad posted the 07/17/2021 at 05:27 PM
    dexterr62 C'est la boucle des hakaishin que Beerus lui a donné. Juste pour le style contrairement aux potara qui servent à quelque chose (A moins que...)
    bladagun posted the 07/17/2021 at 05:30 PM
    Non mais stop! comment vous pouvez regarder ça, ça vas trop loin, c'est devenue des barbapapa les deux
    fausst posted the 07/17/2021 at 05:33 PM
    Franchement, il faut changer le titre.
    5120x2880 posted the 07/17/2021 at 05:39 PM
    J'ai explosé
    crissouil posted the 07/17/2021 at 05:42 PM
    Végéta power!!! j adore
    temporell posted the 07/17/2021 at 05:44 PM
    oui et donc ? Goku s'est fait ouvrir, c'est pas Vegetal qui va faire quoique ce soit
