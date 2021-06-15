accueil
egguibs
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
egguibs
articles : 69
visites since opening : 70478
egguibs
Merci Microsoft !
Au moins grâce au game pass j'ai des jeux à faire sur switch
Bisous
le sel
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/15/2021 at 11:23 PM by egguibs
egguibs
comments (3)
3
)
suzukube
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 11:33 PM
what wait it's illegal !
egguibs
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 11:33 PM
suzukube
techniquement pas vraiment
nigel
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 11:54 PM
egguibs
C'est une switch hacké? Tu stream ton PC sur ta Switch? Ça fonctionne bien?
C'est quoi les contraintes, du coup tu peux plus faire tourner de jeux switch? Je rêve d'une solution officielle pour faire ce genre de truc
