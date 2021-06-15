profile
Merci Microsoft !
Au moins grâce au game pass j'ai des jeux à faire sur switch


Bisous
    posted the 06/15/2021 at 11:23 PM by egguibs
    suzukube posted the 06/15/2021 at 11:33 PM
    what wait it's illegal !
    egguibs posted the 06/15/2021 at 11:33 PM
    suzukube techniquement pas vraiment
    nigel posted the 06/15/2021 at 11:54 PM
    egguibs C'est une switch hacké? Tu stream ton PC sur ta Switch? Ça fonctionne bien?

    C'est quoi les contraintes, du coup tu peux plus faire tourner de jeux switch? Je rêve d'une solution officielle pour faire ce genre de truc
