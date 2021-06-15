profile
Promos E3 Nintendo Switch
Rapidos les amis, juste pour vous dire qu'il y a des jeux en promos sur Switch pour fêter ce magnifique e3 2021.



Wala, petite sélection dès que j'ai le temps !
Nintendo.fr - https://www.nintendo.fr/Nintendo-eShop/Offres-du-Nintendo-eShop/Offres-du-Nintendo-eShop-1460557.html
    posted the 06/15/2021 at 06:13 PM by suzukube
    i8 posted the 06/15/2021 at 06:31 PM
    Sympa pour les gens PEUVENT dl sur ce putain de store de ******
    starlight posted the 06/15/2021 at 06:36 PM
    J'hésite a prendre Skyrim a 30€, je l'ai jamais fait, je sais pas ce que vaut cette version Switch
    suzukube posted the 06/15/2021 at 06:38 PM
    i8 j'avais oublié ce détail, ils ont toujours pas sorti une autre MAJ avec un numéro plus éelvé ? Bordel !

    starlight viteuf : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMmUc7nmyzY . Regarde ma vidéo (désolé pour la pub j'ai pas le temps de répondre, mais je suis très positif sur ce jeu).
    starlight posted the 06/15/2021 at 06:40 PM
    suzukube Merci
    suzukube posted the 06/15/2021 at 06:46 PM
    Part Time UFO 6€29 (j'aime beaucoup sur mon téléphone). HAL m'avait carrément contacté en direct pour un test du jeu ^^ ! https://otakugame.fr/avis-6-part-time-ufo-quand-les-createurs-de-kirby-creent-leur-propre-jeu-iphone-et-android/
