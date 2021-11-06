profile
[Switch] L'atelier du jeux vidéo / Démo dispo



Metacritic 79% -Pour l'instant-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3b5Apzz9gsg
    posted the 06/11/2021 at 04:46 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    narukamisan posted the 06/11/2021 at 04:48 PM
    Je suis dessus depuis ce matin et c pas trop fichu moins élitiste peu etre que un dreams et donc plus limite mais intéressant
    e3ologue posted the 06/11/2021 at 04:50 PM
    Purée ça veut pas DL, j'aurais bien voulu test

    Elle pèse combien la démo ?
    sandman posted the 06/11/2021 at 05:04 PM
    e3ologue je viens de dl la démo, elle pèse 650 Mo
    e3ologue posted the 06/11/2021 at 05:07 PM
    sandman merci
