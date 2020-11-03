profile
name : Ori and the Will of the Wisps
platform : PC
editor : Microsoft
developer : Moon Studios
genre : action
european release date : 03/11/2020
other versions : Xbox One
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Ori and the Will of the Wisps / Promo (démat)


14,99€ au lieu de 29,99€ / Taille : 4,3 Go
Jusqu’à ce soir Minuit

JVC 18/20 JeuxActu 18/20 Gamekult 8/10 Gameblog 8/10


A savoir :
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom est à 15,99€ au lieu de 39,99€
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-QFOJ_L6yFM
    kevinmccallisterrr, kujiraldine, edgar
    posted the 05/29/2021 at 10:50 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    edgar posted the 05/29/2021 at 11:45 AM
    C’est bon ça, merci pour l’info !
