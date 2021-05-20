profile
Jeux Vidéo
kevinmccallisterrr > blog
Samorost (Amanita Design) offert sur PC & smartphones + documentaire


Le premier volet de la trilogie Samorost, du studio tchèque indé Amanita Design, est maintenant disponible en version remastérisée et est désormais offert sur PC & smartphones ! Mention spéciale à la BO magnifique composée par Floex.


Pour le récupérer cela se passe par ici : itch.io / Steam / Google Play / Apple Store




Et hop en bonus un documentaire sur la conception de ce chouette projet :


    tags : machinarium samorost amanita design jeu vidéo indé république tchèque tchéquie
    posted the 05/20/2021 at 02:34 PM by kevinmccallisterrr
    comments (1)
    suzukube posted the 05/20/2021 at 04:31 PM
    Je ne connaissais pas
