Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Microsoft officialise le rachat de Bethesda
https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2021/03/09/officially-welcoming-bethesda-to-the-xbox-family/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
    posted the 03/09/2021 at 02:40 PM by bigb0ss
    comments (11)
    bigb0ss posted the 03/09/2021 at 02:43 PM
    "With the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players."

    Microsoft confirme que des nouveaux titres à l'avenir seront exclusifs aux joueurs Xbox et PC.
    jawolff posted the 03/09/2021 at 02:48 PM
    bigb0ss on s'en fout on a fait le tour du sujet déjà.
    bigb0ss posted the 03/09/2021 at 02:50 PM
    jawolff Si toi tu t'en fou c'est ton problème.
    kaiserstark posted the 03/09/2021 at 02:52 PM
    bigb0ss Par contre "some new titles" ne veut pas dire tous donc on se dirige un peu vers du cas par cas.
    misterpixel posted the 03/09/2021 at 02:56 PM
    kaiserstark C'est ce qui était dit dès le départ et tout le monde a fait mine de ne pas le voir. Reste juste à savoir lesquels.

    Quoiqu'il en soit ils en ressortent gagnant. C'es certainement le meilleur compromis.
    bigb0ss posted the 03/09/2021 at 02:58 PM
    kaiserstark Ca sera du cas par cas comme l'avait signifié Spencer, mais Microsoft auront le mot final pour mettre tel ou tel jeux exclu ou pas.
    altendorf posted the 03/09/2021 at 03:02 PM
    bigb0ss misterpixel kaiserstark C'est aussi lié à The Vault, l'entité qui regroupe Bethesda et les autres studios de Zenimax. Elle est détachée des Xbox Game Studios. Elle a dû être validée par la commission car il a été confirmé qu'il n'y aurait pas de situation de monopole avec celle-ci.
    koji posted the 03/09/2021 at 03:08 PM
    tres tres fort microsoft.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/09/2021 at 03:41 PM
    altendorf Tu pense franchement que les lois anti trust font empecher les GAFAS de conquerir le monde ?
    tylercross posted the 03/09/2021 at 04:10 PM
    koji
    Non juste très très riche
    altendorf posted the 03/09/2021 at 04:12 PM
    darkxehanort94 Officiellement oui, mais on sait tous que non
