accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
266
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugga
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
zekk
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
,
light
,
bastienosj
,
ducknsexe
,
dehem
,
foxstep
,
marceaupilami
,
arthdy
,
isiel
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
bigb0ss
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1
visites since opening :
1025
bigb0ss
> blog
Microsoft officialise le rachat de Bethesda
ajouter une source
-
https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2021/03/09/officially-welcoming-bethesda-to-the-xbox-family/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
megadeth
,
vincecastel
,
minbox
posted the 03/09/2021 at 02:40 PM by
bigb0ss
comments (
11
)
bigb0ss
posted
the 03/09/2021 at 02:43 PM
"With the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players."
Microsoft confirme que des nouveaux titres à l'avenir seront exclusifs aux joueurs Xbox et PC.
jawolff
posted
the 03/09/2021 at 02:48 PM
bigb0ss
on s'en fout on a fait le tour du sujet déjà.
bigb0ss
posted
the 03/09/2021 at 02:50 PM
jawolff
Si toi tu t'en fou c'est ton problème.
kaiserstark
posted
the 03/09/2021 at 02:52 PM
bigb0ss
Par contre "some new titles" ne veut pas dire tous donc on se dirige un peu vers du cas par cas.
misterpixel
posted
the 03/09/2021 at 02:56 PM
kaiserstark
C'est ce qui était dit dès le départ et tout le monde a fait mine de ne pas le voir. Reste juste à savoir lesquels.
Quoiqu'il en soit ils en ressortent gagnant. C'es certainement le meilleur compromis.
bigb0ss
posted
the 03/09/2021 at 02:58 PM
kaiserstark
Ca sera du cas par cas comme l'avait signifié Spencer, mais Microsoft auront le mot final pour mettre tel ou tel jeux exclu ou pas.
altendorf
posted
the 03/09/2021 at 03:02 PM
bigb0ss
misterpixel
kaiserstark
C'est aussi lié à The Vault, l'entité qui regroupe Bethesda et les autres studios de Zenimax. Elle est détachée des Xbox Game Studios. Elle a dû être validée par la commission car il a été confirmé qu'il n'y aurait pas de situation de monopole avec celle-ci.
koji
posted
the 03/09/2021 at 03:08 PM
tres tres fort microsoft.
darkxehanort94
posted
the 03/09/2021 at 03:41 PM
altendorf
Tu pense franchement que les lois anti trust font empecher les GAFAS de conquerir le monde ?
tylercross
posted
the 03/09/2021 at 04:10 PM
koji
Non juste très très riche
altendorf
posted
the 03/09/2021 at 04:12 PM
darkxehanort94
Officiellement oui, mais on sait tous que non
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Microsoft confirme que des nouveaux titres à l'avenir seront exclusifs aux joueurs Xbox et PC.
Quoiqu'il en soit ils en ressortent gagnant. C'es certainement le meilleur compromis.
Non juste très très riche