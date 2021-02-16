profile
PRIM, début du Kickstarter !


C'est parti pour le Kickstarter !



Offre spéciale aux backers des premières 24heures !












Le papa de Darq est dans les soutiens !
Gameforever.fr - https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=44305#44305
    tags : kickstarter prim
    posted the 02/16/2021 at 04:43 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    yukilin posted the 02/16/2021 at 05:14 PM
    Pas du tout mon style de DA
    Après, le jeu à l'air plutot sympa.
    obi69 posted the 02/16/2021 at 05:15 PM
    yukilin Essaie la démo, il est vraiment cool !
