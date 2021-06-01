Je vous aime mais j'ai choisi les voitures
RESIDENT EVIL 1.5 : la reconstruction continue
Salut a tous et a toutes.

Nouvelle vidéo sur Resident evil 1.5 et son patch de décembre 2020.
Pas mal d'évolutions et on va voir cela ensemble.
Bon visionnage.

    posted the 01/06/2021 at 07:55 PM by lexiz
    comments (6)
    psxbox posted the 01/06/2021 at 08:01 PM
    https://youtu.be/WMBfgHLkIMo moi j aurais bien aimé qui reprenne celui ci
    lexiz posted the 01/06/2021 at 08:06 PM
    psxbox ah oui le '3.5' version fantôme, j'avoue mais plus dur de mettre la main dessus j’imagine XD
    psxbox posted the 01/06/2021 at 08:07 PM
    lexiz oui j'aurais kiffé jouer a celui là l'ambiance était pesante
    psxbox posted the 01/06/2021 at 08:12 PM
    https://youtu.be/NYG-aRRYhig je viens de voir qu il y avait une démo
    lexiz posted the 01/06/2021 at 08:16 PM
    psxbox yep une démo de fan reconstruite a partir de re4 mais l'initiative est sympa
    psxbox posted the 01/06/2021 at 08:25 PM
    lexiz
