Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
obi69
obi69
Wayo Records / Dragon Ball Z : Suite


On sait donc enfin ce que Wayo Records nous préparait : une réplique grandeur nature de la boite de Tapion !

500 exemplaires, 299 €.

Sortie au printemps

Wayô Records’ Music Boxes are exceptional items. Crafted with the best materials and entirely autonomous (powered by their own winder key and trigger), they are of the highest quality and serve both musical and decorative functions.

Their design is the result of months of development, from the distinctive, “music-box” arrangement to the careful selection of materials in order to create a product that exceeds the standards, made especially for passionate collectors.

Entirely approved by the composer Tetsuji Hayashi
Collector Edition limited to 500 copies, includes the handsigned score by Tetsuji Hayashi and the Tapion mini-Shikishi
Performs the melody from Yûsha no Fue ~Tapion no Theme~ (30 seconds, looping 10 rounds), entirely automatic (without handle)
140mm (width), 100m (depth), 65mm (height)
Precision mechanism made of a rotary cylinder and 30 pins
Discreet winder below the box and ‟on/offˮ trigger on the front
Featuring a solid wood box
Shipped in a quality padded package
Official Dragon Ball Z License, granted by Toei Animation
Produced, published and distributed by Wayô Records


wayo records - https://www.wayorecords.com/en/wayo-music-box/683-dragon-ball-z-music-box.html?fbclid=IwAR2JF3VGAO64NP_L7PdAptRvENs4RZtmL5ru3wfvJ_03Xhdbbl6bs08YzU0
    xenofire, jf17
    posted the 12/19/2020 at 05:32 PM by obi69
    comments (4)
    xenofire posted the 12/19/2020 at 05:49 PM
    Sublime !
    jf17 posted the 12/19/2020 at 06:10 PM
    Je la veux
    i8 posted the 12/19/2020 at 07:01 PM
    Très jolie.
    yanissou posted the 12/19/2020 at 07:07 PM
    Je le veux direct !!! Trop stylé !
