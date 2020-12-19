Wayô Records’ Music Boxes are exceptional items. Crafted with the best materials and entirely autonomous (powered by their own winder key and trigger), they are of the highest quality and serve both musical and decorative functions.



Their design is the result of months of development, from the distinctive, “music-box” arrangement to the careful selection of materials in order to create a product that exceeds the standards, made especially for passionate collectors.



Entirely approved by the composer Tetsuji Hayashi

Collector Edition limited to 500 copies, includes the handsigned score by Tetsuji Hayashi and the Tapion mini-Shikishi

Performs the melody from Yûsha no Fue ~Tapion no Theme~ (30 seconds, looping 10 rounds), entirely automatic (without handle)

140mm (width), 100m (depth), 65mm (height)

Precision mechanism made of a rotary cylinder and 30 pins

Discreet winder below the box and ‟on/offˮ trigger on the front

Featuring a solid wood box

Shipped in a quality padded package

Official Dragon Ball Z License, granted by Toei Animation

Produced, published and distributed by Wayô Records

