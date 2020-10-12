profile
Jeux Vidéo
267
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
xelakopat
0
Like
Likers
xelakopat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1
visites since opening : 432
xelakopat > blog
Pokemon X Game Awards 2020
Hello à tous un événement Pokemon Go aura lieu en parallèle des Game Awards ! peux être lié à une annonce d' un nouveaux jeux Pokemon sur Switch !
Vous en pensez quoi ?
    tags : pokemon go game awards;pokemon
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/10/2020 at 08:30 PM by xelakopat
    comments (5)
    altendorf posted the 12/10/2020 at 08:30 PM
    Pas forcément ^^
    axlenz posted the 12/10/2020 at 08:36 PM
    si c'est trop gros ce sera un truc mobile ou des petits objets des épées et bouclier. Sans plus. Un vrai jeu ne sera jamais annoncé comme ça en parallèle.
    giru posted the 12/10/2020 at 08:43 PM
    Il vaut mieux calmer les attentes tout de suite... le fait que Nintendo ait annoncé qu’il y aura un personnage Smash est déjà exceptionnel, d’habitude ils n’annoncent pas a l’avance ce qu’ils von montrer. Du coup il est possible hélas que ça soit la seule chose prévue de leur côté. Suspens.
    xelakopat posted the 12/10/2020 at 08:49 PM
    Quand même la sur twitter niantic nous invite à suivre les game awards !!
    [img]http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/thumb_big/c81e4c90d079aba21811676760486a7e20201210204633.jpg[/img]
    masharu posted the 12/10/2020 at 08:51 PM
    giru L'annonce de Pokémon GO a été faites hier (non pas par Nintendo mais Niantic), et en effet ça n'engendre rien, c'est juste promotionnel.

    xelakopat Niantic n'est pas Nintendo ni The Pokémon Company.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo