name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Pokemon X Game Awards 2020
Hello à tous un événement Pokemon Go aura lieu en parallèle des Game Awards ! peux être lié à une annonce d' un nouveaux jeux Pokemon sur Switch !
Vous en pensez quoi ?
pokemon go
game awards;pokemon
posted the 12/10/2020 at 08:30 PM by
xelakopat
altendorf
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 08:30 PM
Pas forcément ^^
axlenz
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 08:36 PM
si c'est trop gros ce sera un truc mobile ou des petits objets des épées et bouclier. Sans plus. Un vrai jeu ne sera jamais annoncé comme ça en parallèle.
giru
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 08:43 PM
Il vaut mieux calmer les attentes tout de suite... le fait que Nintendo ait annoncé qu’il y aura un personnage Smash est déjà exceptionnel, d’habitude ils n’annoncent pas a l’avance ce qu’ils von montrer. Du coup il est possible hélas que ça soit la seule chose prévue de leur côté. Suspens.
xelakopat
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 08:49 PM
Quand même la sur twitter niantic nous invite à suivre les game awards !!
[img]http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/thumb_big/c81e4c90d079aba21811676760486a7e20201210204633.jpg[/img]
masharu
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 08:51 PM
giru
L'annonce de Pokémon GO a été faites hier (non pas par Nintendo mais Niantic), et en effet ça n'engendre rien, c'est juste promotionnel.
xelakopat
Niantic n'est pas Nintendo ni The Pokémon Company.
xelakopat Niantic n'est pas Nintendo ni The Pokémon Company.