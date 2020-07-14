

Semaine 27 : du 29/06/2020 au 04/07/2020.

TOUS





1) The Last Of Us Part II (PS4) / =

2) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / =

3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

4) Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) / +1

5) 51 Worldwide Games (Switch) / -1

(3ème semaine consécutive en 1er place pour The Last Of Us Part II) (3ème semaine consécutive en 1er place pour The Last Of Us Part II)

S.E.L.L.

The Last Of Us Part IIGTA V : Édition PremiumFinal Fantasy VII RemakeCall Of Duty : Modern WarfareGTA V : Édition PremiumRed Dead Redemption 2Animal Crossing: New HorizonsMario Kart 8 DeluxeRing Fit AdventureRed Dead Redemption 2Les Sims 4 : Édition StandardFarming Simulator 19 – Édition PlatinumLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.