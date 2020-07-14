vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 27 / 2020

Semaine 27 : du 29/06/2020 au 04/07/2020.
TOUS


1) The Last Of Us Part II (PS4) / =
2) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / =
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
4) Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) / +1
5) 51 Worldwide Games (Switch) / -1

(3ème semaine consécutive en 1er place pour The Last Of Us Part II)


PS4
The Last Of Us Part II
GTA V : Édition Premium
Final Fantasy VII Remake

XOne
Call Of Duty : Modern Warfare
GTA V : Édition Premium
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Ring Fit Adventure

PC
Red Dead Redemption 2
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard
Farming Simulator 19 – Édition Platinum

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    shinz0
    posted the 07/14/2020 at 05:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    guiguif posted the 07/14/2020 at 05:14 PM
    3ème semaine consécutive en 1er place pour The Last Of Us Part II alala le bashing n'a pas assez fonctionné
    shinz0 posted the 07/14/2020 at 05:14 PM
    The Last Of Us Part II

    GTA V sur PS4/Xbox One
    Bientôt dans les tops PS5/Xbox Series X
    djfab posted the 07/14/2020 at 05:20 PM
    Content de voir TLOUII tenir !
    icebergbrulant posted the 07/14/2020 at 05:27 PM
    Les pieds d'Ellie se font mordre par Tom Nook depuis quelques semaines !
    "Fous lui un coup de latte, Ellie !"
    xenofamicom posted the 07/14/2020 at 05:28 PM
    djfab Vu l'absence total de concurrence, c'était la moindre des choses...
