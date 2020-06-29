vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 25 / 2020

Semaine 25 : du 15/06/2020 au 20/06/2020.
TOUS


1) The Last Of Us Part II (PS4) / Nouveau
2) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / -1
3) The Last Of Us Part II – Édition collector (PS4) / Nouveau
4) The Last Of Us Part II – Édition spéciale (PS4) / Nouveau
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) (Switch) / -3


PS4
The Last Of Us Part II
The Last Of Us Part II – Édition collector
The Last Of Us Part II – Édition spéciale

XOne
Forza Horizon 4
Call Of Duty : Modern Warfare
Doom Eternal

Switch
Animal Crossing : New Horizons
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Ring Fit Adventure

PC
Red Dead Redemption 2
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard
Desperados III

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 06/29/2020 at 08:10 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    shockadelica posted the 06/29/2020 at 08:19 AM
    Animal Crossing ça ne rigole pas
    djfab posted the 06/29/2020 at 09:39 AM
    Ouf, TLOUII édition simple est devant Animal Crossing !
    xenofamicom posted the 06/29/2020 at 11:18 AM
    djfab T'en as douté?

    Quand je pense que MK8DS et Animal Crossing n'ont même pas coûté 20% du développement de LoUs2 et qu'ils ne veulent pas lâcher les charts...
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/29/2020 at 11:27 AM
    Qui veut un sandwich 100% animal ?!
