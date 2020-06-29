

Semaine 25 : du 15/06/2020 au 20/06/2020.

TOUS





1) The Last Of Us Part II (PS4) / Nouveau

2) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / -1

3) The Last Of Us Part II – Édition collector (PS4) / Nouveau

4) The Last Of Us Part II – Édition spéciale (PS4) / Nouveau

5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) (Switch) / -3

S.E.L.L.

The Last Of Us Part IIThe Last Of Us Part II – Édition collectorThe Last Of Us Part II – Édition spécialeForza Horizon 4Call Of Duty : Modern WarfareDoom EternalAnimal Crossing : New HorizonsMario Kart 8 DeluxeRing Fit AdventureRed Dead Redemption 2Les Sims 4 : Édition StandardDesperados IIILe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.