vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
261
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
5
TOP-France
vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
nicolasgourry
08/26/2019
04/06/2020
Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
articles : 34
visites since opening : 58576
subscribers : 3
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 13 / 2020

Semaine 13 : du 23/03/2020 au 28/03/2020.
TOUS


1) Animal Crossing (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe" (Switch) / =
3) FIFA 20 (PS4) / =
4) Luigi's Mansion 3 (Switch) / Retour
5) Call Of Duty : Modern Warfare (PS4) / Retour


PS4
FIFA 20
Call Of Duty : Modern Warfare
One Piece : Pirate Warriors 4

XOne
Doom Eternal
Call Of Duty : Modern Warfare
FIFA 20

Switch
Animal Crossing : New Horizons
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Luigi's Mansion 3

PC
Doom Eternal : Edition Collector
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard
Football Manager 2020

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 04/06/2020 at 08:35 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    giru posted the 04/06/2020 at 09:34 AM
    Luigi est de retour! Vraiment content de voir que le jeu continue d'attirer du monde.

    Par contre ça m'étonne que Doom Eternal soit déjà disparu du top PS4 alors qu'il reste au sommet ailleurs.
    xenofamicom posted the 04/06/2020 at 09:47 AM
    J'aurai aimé avoir les chiffres de Mario Kart, Luigi Mansion 3 et Animal Crossing.

    Curieux de voir comment RE3 et FFVII vont bouleverser les prochains charts un peu partout dans le monde (surtout au japon pour FFVII).
