Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Casque VR
Si tu aimes, tu casque...
nicolasgourry
06/02/2018
last update : 04/10/2019
Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
articles : 31
visites since opening : 68558
subscribers : 5
bloggers : 1
[PSVR] Paper Beast / Trailer




Développeur : Pixel Reef
Genre : Exploration
Prévu sur PS4
Date de sortie : 2019 (PSVR)
Et en 2020 en version sans PSVR

Jeu créé par Eric Chahi (Another World).



PSBlog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=s0-yAROPC2Y
    3
    Likes
    kidicarus, aym, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 04/10/2019 at 02:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    kidicarus posted the 04/10/2019 at 02:52 PM
    Il a ressorti la 3d d'another world; sérieusement dommage qu'on ne voit rien, mais l'univers donne envie.
    tlj posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:15 PM
    Heureux d'apprendre q'une version non VR est prévue
    tlj posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:20 PM
    C'est sûr d'ailleurs qu'une version non VR soit prévue ? Je n'ai pas eu d'infos à ce sujet sur d'autres sites
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:22 PM
    tlj "coming to PlayStation VR in late 2019 and PlayStation 4 non-virtual reality in 2020."
    https://gematsu.com/2019/04/another-world-creator-announces-exploration-game-paper-beast-for-playstation-vr-ps4
