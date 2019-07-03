accueil
Documentaires du monde
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
name :
Documentaires du monde
title :
Documentaires du monde
screen name :
kurosamaaa
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/kurosamaaa
official website :
http://
creator :
kurosama
creation date :
05/26/2018
last update :
03/07/2019
description :
Un groupe avec pleins de documentaires divers,sur le monde,sur les gens,sur la vie.
tags :
articles :
3
visites since opening :
11103
subscribers :
2
bloggers :
1
kurosama
(creator)
channel
A 16 ans, Ma fille est accro aux jeux vidéo
Un petit reportage..qui date.vous allez peut-etre reconnaitre la demoiselle...qui a bien fait de continuer à jouer aux Jv finalement.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/07/2019 at 10:53 AM by
kurosama
comments (
7
)
roy001
posted
the 03/07/2019 at 10:55 AM
elle est jolie en plus
mais je ne le connais pas non
guiguif
posted
the 03/07/2019 at 10:56 AM
Chroniqueuse sur GameOne
roy001
posted
the 03/07/2019 at 10:58 AM
guiguif
merci
kidicarus
posted
the 03/07/2019 at 10:59 AM
Il vaut mieux ça qu'à la t... comme Zahia.
Après il faut faire autre chose, diversifier ses activités.
Kythis de gameone, elle réussi dans sa conviction, et c'est beau.
Mais il faut avoir un bagage derrière, car dans ce monde ça va vite et c'est changeant.
linkald
posted
the 03/07/2019 at 11:15 AM
chroniqueuse sur GameOne ... c'est pas non plus une grande grande réussite LOL
victorsagat
posted
the 03/07/2019 at 11:23 AM
linkald
vivre de sa passion c’est la plus grande des réussite pour certains (beaucoup)
misterpixel
posted
the 03/07/2019 at 11:29 AM
J'ai vu ça hier, j'étais choqué de la voir dans ce genre d'émission, comme quoi ça n'a pas servi à rien sa persévérance dans ce qu'elle aimait faire.
