channel
A 16 ans, Ma fille est accro aux jeux vidéo
Un petit reportage..qui date.vous allez peut-etre reconnaitre la demoiselle...qui a bien fait de continuer à jouer aux Jv finalement.
    posted the 03/07/2019 at 10:53 AM by kurosama
    comments (7)
    roy001 posted the 03/07/2019 at 10:55 AM
    elle est jolie en plus mais je ne le connais pas non
    guiguif posted the 03/07/2019 at 10:56 AM
    Chroniqueuse sur GameOne
    roy001 posted the 03/07/2019 at 10:58 AM
    guiguif merci
    kidicarus posted the 03/07/2019 at 10:59 AM
    Il vaut mieux ça qu'à la t... comme Zahia.
    Après il faut faire autre chose, diversifier ses activités.

    Kythis de gameone, elle réussi dans sa conviction, et c'est beau.
    Mais il faut avoir un bagage derrière, car dans ce monde ça va vite et c'est changeant.
    linkald posted the 03/07/2019 at 11:15 AM
    chroniqueuse sur GameOne ... c'est pas non plus une grande grande réussite LOL
    victorsagat posted the 03/07/2019 at 11:23 AM
    linkald vivre de sa passion c’est la plus grande des réussite pour certains (beaucoup)
    misterpixel posted the 03/07/2019 at 11:29 AM
    J'ai vu ça hier, j'étais choqué de la voir dans ce genre d'émission, comme quoi ça n'a pas servi à rien sa persévérance dans ce qu'elle aimait faire.
