Festival de Scans : pour des jeux en vedette
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
[Switch] Work x Work / Famitsu
Editeur : FuRyu
Genre : A-RPG
Prévu sur Switch
Date de sortie : 2018
le jeu est développé par :
Noboyuki Inoue (réalisateur de : Mother 3) et Nobuhiro Imagawa (directeur artistique de : Mother 3)
link49
,
mazeroza
nicolasgourry
birmou
hyoga42
est demandé à l'accueil
Y'a écrit quoi XD
giru
Work work work work work... na na na na na.
Apparement y a plusieurs mecs de Mother 3 sur le projet, dont Nobuhiro Imagawa (directeur artistique de Mother 3).
olimar59
J'adore la DA.
slooby
tu en penses quoi?
hyoga42
birmou
Pas besoin de trad les scans, Gematsu.com en a déjà fait un article...
https://gematsu.com/2018/06/furyu-announces-retro-style-rpg-work-x-work-for-switch
hyoga42
Et je ne traduirais pas l'article de Gematsu.com non plus, vu que je ne fais plus d'articles sur Gamekyo...
nicolasgourry
hyoga42
tu veux plus faire d'articles sur Gamekyo ?
hyoga42
nicolasgourry
Pour l'instant oui. J'en ai même discuté avec Shanks. Mais ce n'est pas definitif, si certains veulent que je fasse un type précis d'article, alors peut-être que je ferai une exception...
Si vous voulez par exemple que je traduise celui de Gematsu.com dans son intégralité et dont j'ai mis le lien, je le ferai. Dans le cas contraire, je laisserais un autre s'en charger...
guiguif
Mouais qu'ils portent The Alliance Alive plutot
nicolasgourry
hyoga42
Ok, ça serait dommage que tu fasses plus d'articles, ils sont très bien faits généralement.
