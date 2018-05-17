Festival de Scans : pour des jeux en vedette
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Festival de Scans
name : Festival de Scans
title : Festival de Scans : pour des jeux en vedette
screen name : scans
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/scans
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 05/17/2018
last update : 06/06/2018
description : Un groupe qui permettra de montrer des Scans venant de différents magazines.
articles : 4
visites since opening : 3187
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
[Switch] Work x Work / Famitsu






Editeur : FuRyu
Genre : A-RPG
Prévu sur Switch
Date de sortie : 2018

le jeu est développé par :
Noboyuki Inoue (réalisateur de : Mother 3) et Nobuhiro Imagawa (directeur artistique de : Mother 3)
    link49, mazeroza
    posted the 06/06/2018 at 03:36 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    birmou posted the 06/06/2018 at 03:39 PM
    hyoga42 est demandé à l'accueil

    Y'a écrit quoi XD
    giru posted the 06/06/2018 at 03:41 PM
    Work work work work work... na na na na na.

    Apparement y a plusieurs mecs de Mother 3 sur le projet, dont Nobuhiro Imagawa (directeur artistique de Mother 3).
    olimar59 posted the 06/06/2018 at 03:55 PM
    J'adore la DA.
    slooby tu en penses quoi?
    hyoga42 posted the 06/06/2018 at 03:58 PM
    birmou Pas besoin de trad les scans, Gematsu.com en a déjà fait un article...

    https://gematsu.com/2018/06/furyu-announces-retro-style-rpg-work-x-work-for-switch
    hyoga42 posted the 06/06/2018 at 03:59 PM
    Et je ne traduirais pas l'article de Gematsu.com non plus, vu que je ne fais plus d'articles sur Gamekyo...
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/06/2018 at 04:03 PM
    hyoga42 tu veux plus faire d'articles sur Gamekyo ?
    hyoga42 posted the 06/06/2018 at 04:07 PM
    nicolasgourry Pour l'instant oui. J'en ai même discuté avec Shanks. Mais ce n'est pas definitif, si certains veulent que je fasse un type précis d'article, alors peut-être que je ferai une exception...

    Si vous voulez par exemple que je traduise celui de Gematsu.com dans son intégralité et dont j'ai mis le lien, je le ferai. Dans le cas contraire, je laisserais un autre s'en charger...
    guiguif posted the 06/06/2018 at 04:08 PM
    Mouais qu'ils portent The Alliance Alive plutot
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/06/2018 at 04:10 PM
    hyoga42 Ok, ça serait dommage que tu fasses plus d'articles, ils sont très bien faits généralement.
