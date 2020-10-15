profile
Monkey Island a 30 ans !!
MONKEY ISLAND A 30 ANS !!









Pour fêter ça dignement, on vous propose un tout nouvel avis sur le jeu, signé Iglou/ Lunden23 ! :

http://www.gameforever.fr/secret-of-monkey-island-7636.php
Gameforever - http://www.gameforever.fr/secret-of-monkey-island-7636.php
    posted the 10/15/2020 at 11:00 AM by obi69
    comments (1)
    voxen posted the 10/15/2020 at 11:13 AM
    Joyeux anniversaire à ce chef d'œuvre je l'ai refait l'année dernière, toujours aussi bon. Ce doublage, ces dialogues, ces musiques...
