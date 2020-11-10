« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] Mario Kart Live : Home Circuit / Les 24 Circuits





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yb5rQ15MIlM&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 10/11/2020 at 03:12 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    51love posted the 10/11/2020 at 03:16 PM
    ça à l'air plus poussé que ce que j'imaginais lors de la presentation du "truc"
    axlenz posted the 10/11/2020 at 03:29 PM
    c'est moi ou ça a l'air rigide... ?!
    gaeon posted the 10/11/2020 at 04:09 PM
    axlenz Ben c'est un kart téléguidé made in china que tu contrôles, pas un kart tout terrain qui dérape sur commande comme dans les jeux récents.
    furtifdor posted the 10/11/2020 at 04:10 PM
    Un Mario Kart sans la sensation de dérapage, ça doit être space en 2020
