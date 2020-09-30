profile
PS Plus Octobre 2020 Jeux PS4 GRATUITS
Voici les jeux qui seront disponibles le 6 octobre sur PS4 avec l'abonnement PS Plus !
• Need for Speed Payback (PS4)
• Vampyr (PS4)
    posted the 09/30/2020 at 03:47 PM by midomashakil
    comments (5)
    bladagun posted the 09/30/2020 at 03:52 PM
    Ça vas c'est cool
    sebalt posted the 09/30/2020 at 03:56 PM
    C'pas le Need for Speed qui m'intéresse le plus mais « gratuit », pourquoi pas quand j'aurai rien d'autre à faire.

    Vampyr je suis un poil dég', je l'ai acheté il y a quelques mois en promo' mais pas encore commencé car j'avais d'autres priorités, m'enfin, c'est la vie.

    Bon mois en tout cas !
    walterwhite posted the 09/30/2020 at 04:00 PM
    Vampyr vaut le coup ?

    J’ai lu à gauche à droite qu’il était trop long ?
    wazaaabi posted the 09/30/2020 at 04:10 PM
    Cool NFS ça se teste. Vampyr a voir aussi d’ailleurs
    docbrown posted the 09/30/2020 at 04:19 PM
    Pas de nouveau Burnout, alors le petit Need for Speed passe crême !
