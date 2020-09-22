accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
oracle
articles : 7
7
visites since opening : 5072
5072
oracle
> blog
réflexion sur la photo du compte twitter de Sega
Tout le monde a parlé du X mais il y a beaucoup plus sur cette photo. Tout y est !
Vous en pensez quoi ?
aros
posted the 09/22/2020 at 11:08 PM by oracle
oracle
comments (10)
10
)
kratoszeus
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 11:11 PM
Ca sent tout le catalogue Sega day one sur le game pass je pense.
famimax
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 11:11 PM
En plus la femme est rousse, donc une enfant du diable comme Microsoft
gantzeur
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 11:14 PM
Que de mystère , d'ailleurs avec le carton , la femme c'est peut être Kojima finalement
shanks
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 11:15 PM
5 articles en moins de 5h, va falloir lever le pied quand même.
Par contre, la photo m'interpelle autant que tout le monde.
Le "X" au dessus d'une "Box", c'est chelou.
C'est ptéte sans rapport au final mais s'ils avaient voulu teaser ça, ils s'en seraient pas pris autrement.
poliof
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 11:15 PM
famimax
maxleresistant
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 11:17 PM
elle a aussi 2 bras, Phil spencer a 2 bras, tout est là les mecs.
kurosama
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 11:19 PM
meuh non.C'est en rapport avec la Game Gear mini ou micro shéplus.
naoshige11
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 11:20 PM
Vous voyez trop de chose cachée partout, alors qu’il y a rien...
Évitez ce genre de truc, ça évitera des déceptions.
chiotgamer
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 11:25 PM
Famimax
Bien vu
hatefield
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 11:25 PM
Moi je pense que c'est l'arrivé du gamepass sur la Game Gear Micro.
