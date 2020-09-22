profile
Jeux Vidéo
réflexion sur la photo du compte twitter de Sega


Tout le monde a parlé du X mais il y a beaucoup plus sur cette photo. Tout y est !

Vous en pensez quoi ?
    aros
    posted the 09/22/2020 at 11:08 PM by oracle
    kratoszeus posted the 09/22/2020 at 11:11 PM
    Ca sent tout le catalogue Sega day one sur le game pass je pense.
    famimax posted the 09/22/2020 at 11:11 PM
    En plus la femme est rousse, donc une enfant du diable comme Microsoft
    gantzeur posted the 09/22/2020 at 11:14 PM
    Que de mystère , d'ailleurs avec le carton , la femme c'est peut être Kojima finalement
    shanks posted the 09/22/2020 at 11:15 PM
    5 articles en moins de 5h, va falloir lever le pied quand même.

    Par contre, la photo m'interpelle autant que tout le monde.
    Le "X" au dessus d'une "Box", c'est chelou.

    C'est ptéte sans rapport au final mais s'ils avaient voulu teaser ça, ils s'en seraient pas pris autrement.
    poliof posted the 09/22/2020 at 11:15 PM
    famimax
    maxleresistant posted the 09/22/2020 at 11:17 PM
    elle a aussi 2 bras, Phil spencer a 2 bras, tout est là les mecs.
    kurosama posted the 09/22/2020 at 11:19 PM
    meuh non.C'est en rapport avec la Game Gear mini ou micro shéplus.
    naoshige11 posted the 09/22/2020 at 11:20 PM
    Vous voyez trop de chose cachée partout, alors qu’il y a rien...

    Évitez ce genre de truc, ça évitera des déceptions.
    chiotgamer posted the 09/22/2020 at 11:25 PM
    Famimax Bien vu
    hatefield posted the 09/22/2020 at 11:25 PM
    Moi je pense que c'est l'arrivé du gamepass sur la Game Gear Micro.
