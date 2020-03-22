profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
beppop
beppop
beppop > blog
Kyotech ?
Avant la fin du confinement on sera tous devenu des experts


    posted the 03/22/2020 at 11:07 PM by beppop
    comments (3)
    manix posted the 03/22/2020 at 11:15 PM
    quand le débat ps5/xbox sera passé, on aura droit a des avis medicals et à comment trouver le vaccin du corona virus.
il doit bien y avoir des experts ici
    il doit bien y avoir des experts ici
    suzukube posted the 03/22/2020 at 11:16 PM
    Beppop je suis sûr que tu es un Xpote jaloux des 841 Go de Ram de la PS5 (source : https://www.vrplayer.fr/sony-ps5-playstation-5-anatomie/)
    koji posted the 03/22/2020 at 11:28 PM
    t'en a qui sont meilleurs que Cerny ici.
    les meilleurs techos sont ici pas besoin d'aller ailleurs.
