Famitsu – Software sales (Top 30)
01./03. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) – 24.886 / 3.470.674 (+35%)
02./01. [PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers # (Atlus) {2020.02.20} (¥8.800) – 19.504 / 135.499 (-83%)
03./06. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 12.510 / 1.285.095 (+44%)
04./10. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 11.958 / 2.793.235 (+63%)
05./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 11.635 / 3.581.055 (+53%)
06./00. [NSW] Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (Capcom) {2020.02.27} (¥3.990) – 11.610 / NEW
07./05. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 8.958 / 704.963 (-9%)
08./02. [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers # (Atlus) {2020.02.20} (¥8.800) – 8.889 / 55.304 (-81%)
09./13. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 7.650 / 1.354.554 (+70%)
10./12. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) – 7.644 / 165.331 (+25%)
11./00. [PS4] Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (Capcom) {2020.02.27} (¥3.990) – 7.235 / NEW
12./14. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 6.798 / 3.327.830 (+64%)
13./00. [NSW] LoveR Kiss # (Kadokawa Games) {2020.02.27} (¥7.800) – 5.838 / NEW
14./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 5.747 / 1.530.839 (+44%)
15./18. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 4.971 / 864.345 (+47%)
16./17. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) – 4.774 / 607.503 (+38%)
17./21. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) – 4.571 / 788.253 (+71%)
18./00. [PS4] One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.02.27} (¥7.600) – 4.566 / NEW
19./23. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 (Sega) {2019.11.01} (¥5.990) – 4.488 / 278.925 (+78%)
20./07. [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix # (Sega) {2020.02.13} (¥5.990) – 4.467 / 66.541 (-47%)
21./22. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) – 3.929 / 399.562 (+52%)
22./04. [PS4] Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story (Spike Chunsoft) {2020.02.20} (¥3.980) – 3.795 / 14.449 (-64%)
23./00. [NSW] Bubble Bobble 4 Friends # (Taito) {2020.02.27} (¥4.800) – 3.428 / NEW
24./16. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy: Versus # (Cygames) {2020.02.06} (¥6.980) – 3.138 / 105.452 (-20%)
25./19. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) {2020.01.16} (¥8.390) – 3.059 / 241.689 (-8%)
26./25. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition # (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (¥7.980) – 2.945 / 492.970 (+44%)
27./27. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) – 2.859 / 450.067 (+52%)
28./00. [NSW] Touhou Sky Arena: Matsuri Climax # (Mediascape) {2020.02.27} (¥3.900) – 2.736 / NEW
29./20. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.01.16} (¥7.600) – 2.623 / 147.705 (-10%)
30./29. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 2.529 / 2.074.997 (+45%)
-Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, released the previous week (over 28 000 units sold this week, including 8 889 units on Nintendo Switch. LTD sales: over 190 000 units, including 55 304 units on Nintendo Switch);
-Ring Fit Adventure, still suffering from shortages. It sold 8 958 units this week, bringing LTD sales to over 700 000 units (704 963 units to be precise).
