Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
newtechnix
newtechnix
articles : 61
visites since opening : 81974
newtechnix > blog
#### FAMITSU top 30 ####
Famitsu – Software sales (Top 30)

01./03. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) – 24.886 / 3.470.674 (+35%)
02./01. [PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers # (Atlus) {2020.02.20} (¥8.800) – 19.504 / 135.499 (-83%)
03./06. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 12.510 / 1.285.095 (+44%)
04./10. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 11.958 / 2.793.235 (+63%)
05./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 11.635 / 3.581.055 (+53%)
06./00. [NSW] Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (Capcom) {2020.02.27} (¥3.990) – 11.610 / NEW
07./05. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 8.958 / 704.963 (-9%)
08./02. [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers # (Atlus) {2020.02.20} (¥8.800) – 8.889 / 55.304 (-81%)
09./13. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 7.650 / 1.354.554 (+70%)
10./12. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) – 7.644 / 165.331 (+25%)
11./00. [PS4] Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (Capcom) {2020.02.27} (¥3.990) – 7.235 / NEW
12./14. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 6.798 / 3.327.830 (+64%)
13./00. [NSW] LoveR Kiss # (Kadokawa Games) {2020.02.27} (¥7.800) – 5.838 / NEW
14./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 5.747 / 1.530.839 (+44%)
15./18. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 4.971 / 864.345 (+47%)
16./17. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) – 4.774 / 607.503 (+38%)
17./21. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) – 4.571 / 788.253 (+71%)
18./00. [PS4] One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.02.27} (¥7.600) – 4.566 / NEW
19./23. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 (Sega) {2019.11.01} (¥5.990) – 4.488 / 278.925 (+78%)
20./07. [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix # (Sega) {2020.02.13} (¥5.990) – 4.467 / 66.541 (-47%)
21./22. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) – 3.929 / 399.562 (+52%)
22./04. [PS4] Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story (Spike Chunsoft) {2020.02.20} (¥3.980) – 3.795 / 14.449 (-64%)
23./00. [NSW] Bubble Bobble 4 Friends # (Taito) {2020.02.27} (¥4.800) – 3.428 / NEW
24./16. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy: Versus # (Cygames) {2020.02.06} (¥6.980) – 3.138 / 105.452 (-20%)
25./19. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) {2020.01.16} (¥8.390) – 3.059 / 241.689 (-8%)
26./25. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition # (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (¥7.980) – 2.945 / 492.970 (+44%)
27./27. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) – 2.859 / 450.067 (+52%)
28./00. [NSW] Touhou Sky Arena: Matsuri Climax # (Mediascape) {2020.02.27} (¥3.900) – 2.736 / NEW
29./20. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.01.16} (¥7.600) – 2.623 / 147.705 (-10%)
30./29. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 2.529 / 2.074.997 (+45%)


-Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, released the previous week (over 28 000 units sold this week, including 8 889 units on Nintendo Switch. LTD sales: over 190 000 units, including 55 304 units on Nintendo Switch);
-Ring Fit Adventure, still suffering from shortages. It sold 8 958 units this week, bringing LTD sales to over 700 000 units (704 963 units to be precise).
    posted the 03/06/2020 at 11:05 AM by newtechnix
    comments (2)
    newtechnix posted the 03/06/2020 at 11:09 AM
    On peut parler de bide général pour les nouveautés.

    One Punch à seulement 4500 pour une license qu'on av qualifier avec une certaine popularité c'est quand même

    Bubble Bobble 3500, pas sur que que tout le monde connaissent chez les jeunes mais c'est dommage vu que le jeu de base est plutôt sympa.

    Megaman a reçu un meilleur accueil sur switch que sur PS4 mais bon c'est tellement faible comme chiffre.

    On va accuser le Coronavirus
    newtechnix posted the 03/06/2020 at 11:11 AM
    Bon le Japon c'est quand même Nintendoland, 23 jeux switch et 7 PS4, je suis pas sur que la sortie de la PS5 va changer ce marché.

    Prochain gros titre Animal crossing qui va permettre à certains de rester tranquillement enfermé à attendre que la crise passe coronale passe.
