name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
sora78
77
sora78
articles : 779
visites since opening : 1205592
Untitled Goose Game annoncé sur PS4 !



Après la Switch et le PC, le jeu sortira finalement sur PS4 le 17 décembre !

L'occasion de poster quelques beaux fanarts géniaux









/ - https://twitter.com/pandamusk/status/1204447862089601024
    posted the 12/10/2019 at 07:28 PM by sora78
    comments (3)
    rockin posted the 12/10/2019 at 07:31 PM
    Et gratuit sur le gamepass

    Pas mal les illustrations
    axlenz posted the 12/10/2019 at 07:35 PM
    Sublime les fanarts! Surtout pour TLOU et God of War
    chiotgamer posted the 12/10/2019 at 08:22 PM
    Ça a changé Metal Gear
