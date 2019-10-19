



Alors que la franchise est en sommeil depuis plusieurs années, le producteur de la série, Keisuke Kikuchi, a exprimé son intérêt pour une nouvelle entrée sur Switch. Kikuchi est actuellement en plein travail avec le prochain jeu de rôle Fairy Tail, mais il a dit à Nintendo qu’il serait prêt à revenir sur le jeu d'horreur de la propriété intellectuelle de Koei Tecmo.

"Oui, je veux créer un Fatal Frame sur Switch", a déclaré Kikuchi. "Je pense que ce serait très amusant de jouer avec la console en mode portable et de l’emmener partout"

"Kikuchi a également souligné une autre propriété intellectuelle sur laquelle il travaillait auparavant, Deception, et a ensuite noté qu’il avait toujours «beaucoup d’idées»."

NintendoEverything

PS : Nous ne sommes pas à l'abri d'un portage de Project Zero : La Prêtresse des Eaux noires (WiiU) sur Switch...