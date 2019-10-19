« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Nintendo
153
Likes
Likers
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
profile
nicolasgourry
111
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2822
visites since opening : 3547005
nicolasgourry > blog
Une possibilité d'un Fatal Frame (Project Zero) sur Switch ?



While the franchise has been dormant for several years, series producer Keisuke Kikuchi has expressed interest in bringing a new entry to Switch. Kikuchi currently has his hands full with the upcoming Fairy Tail RPG, but told Nintendo Everything that he’d be open to revisiting Koei Tecmo’s horror IP.

Alors que la franchise est en sommeil depuis plusieurs années, le producteur de la série, Keisuke Kikuchi, a exprimé son intérêt pour une nouvelle entrée sur Switch. Kikuchi est actuellement en plein travail avec le prochain jeu de rôle Fairy Tail, mais il a dit à Nintendo qu’il serait prêt à revenir sur le jeu d'horreur de la propriété intellectuelle de Koei Tecmo.

“Yeah, I do want to make a Fatal Frame on Switch,” Kikuchi said. “I think it’d be a ton of fun to play with the console in handheld mode and moving all around.”

"Oui, je veux créer un Fatal Frame sur Switch", a déclaré Kikuchi. "Je pense que ce serait très amusant de jouer avec la console en mode portable et de l’emmener partout"

Kikuchi also highlighted another IP he’s worked on before, Deception, and later noted that he always has “a lot of ideas” that he’s coming up with.

"Kikuchi a également souligné une autre propriété intellectuelle sur laquelle il travaillait auparavant, Deception, et a ensuite noté qu’il avait toujours «beaucoup d’idées»."

NintendoEverything
PS : Nous ne sommes pas à l'abri d'un portage de Project Zero : La Prêtresse des Eaux noires (WiiU) sur Switch...
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/19/2019 at 08:12 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    bliss02 posted the 10/19/2019 at 08:32 AM
    Si Nintendo pouvait nous sortir le 4 en Europe.
    zabuza posted the 10/19/2019 at 09:18 AM
    Ca va venir. C'est une licence nintendo a présent et le dernier a fait dans la lignée des autres opus
    hyoga57 posted the 10/19/2019 at 09:23 AM
    zabuza De mémoire, la licence n'appartient qu'a moitié à Nintendo, à moins que j'ai loupé un truc ?

    https://www.vg247.com/2012/06/21/report-nintendo-has-co-ownership-in-fatal-frame-ip/comment-page-1/
    forte posted the 10/19/2019 at 09:24 AM
    bliss02 Tu as un patch FR pour le 4
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre