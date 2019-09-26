accueil
name :

description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
10.1 millions de téléchargements pour Mario Kart Tour
Selon
Apptopia
,
Mario Kart Tour
a été téléchargé plus de
10.1 Millions de fois en 1 jour
.
A titre de comparaison :
Super Mario RUN :
4.7 millions
Pokémon GO :
6.7 Millions
Apptopia, Nintendo-Master
-
https://blog.apptopia.com/mario-kart-tour-smashes-records-on-day-one-hits-10.1-million-installs
posted the 09/26/2019 at 08:19 PM by rocan
comments
gunstarred
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 08:22 PM
Télécharger, joué deux courses, je n'y est pas retouché depuis ça sortie, je pense le supprimer. Je vais refaire deux trois course avant, mais je galère niveau maniabilité.
gat
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 08:22 PM
Et l'abonnement mensuel à 5.49€. Du génie.
justx
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 08:24 PM
Jeux interdit en Beglique a cause des Lootbox je rigole ^^
rocan
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 08:25 PM
gunstarred
J'ai galéré les 20 premières minutes aussi, après on prend le coup en persistant un peu ! Mais je pense qu'ils auraient pu trouver un moyen plus simple pour contrôler les karts.
rocan
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 08:28 PM
gat
J'ai l'impression qu'ils en veulent toujours plus car dans leur idée, ils ne veulent pas dévaloriser leurs licences en mettant des prix trop bas, mais c'est totalement contreproductif, ça ne correspond pas du tout aux profils d'achat sur mobile
mizuki
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 08:33 PM
On verra combien il rapporte dans 2-3 mois
gunstarred
posted
the 09/26/2019 at 08:40 PM
rocan
20 min pour comprendre le gameplay, ça me galère sur téléphone. ^^
